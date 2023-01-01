Let the news come to you

New year is the time to reflect on the past to learn from our shortcomings and make ourselves better for the future. I write this column on the first day of year with the hope of a new beginning for our community, our country, and our world. God said, “O mankind, We created all of you from one man and one woman and We made you into tribes and nations so that you may know one another [Quran 49:13].” Therefore, coexistence is a divine injunction. It is a necessity through which we must overcome oppression, respect our differences, and ensure freedom for everyone.

On this new year, let us promise to recover our lost property, which is our wisdom enriched with compassion. With our lost property, we can overcome oppression and establish peace. It will be challenging, but every challenge is followed by joy. We need not abandon our own identity to assimilate. Rather, we can assimilate to attain common good while taking advantage of our diversity. The Quran teaches us, “There is no compulsion in religion [2:256],” “Your religion is yours, and my religion is mine [109:6].” This is a declaration of tolerance which we all must practice to fortify ourselves. God gave us these divine tools for coexistence in our divine books.

In the year 622 CE, Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) migrated from his hometown in Mecca to Medina, a city 200 miles north, in order to save Muslims from persecution and establish the first Islamic nation state. The current day Islamic calendar is based on the year of migration of the prophet. The migration of the prophet kindled hope in the hearts of early Muslims and set an example for Muslims in every generation to follow. God tells us about this, “Those who believed and emigrated and strove hard and fought for the cause of God with their wealth and their lives are far higher in degree with God. They are the successful. [Quran 9:20].”


Dr. Amin is a professor of mechanical engineering at Montana State University and is the president of the Islamic Center of Bozeman.

