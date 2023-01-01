New year is the time to reflect on the past to learn from our shortcomings and make ourselves better for the future. I write this column on the first day of year with the hope of a new beginning for our community, our country, and our world. God said, “O mankind, We created all of you from one man and one woman and We made you into tribes and nations so that you may know one another [Quran 49:13].” Therefore, coexistence is a divine injunction. It is a necessity through which we must overcome oppression, respect our differences, and ensure freedom for everyone.
On this new year, let us promise to recover our lost property, which is our wisdom enriched with compassion. With our lost property, we can overcome oppression and establish peace. It will be challenging, but every challenge is followed by joy. We need not abandon our own identity to assimilate. Rather, we can assimilate to attain common good while taking advantage of our diversity. The Quran teaches us, “There is no compulsion in religion [2:256],” “Your religion is yours, and my religion is mine [109:6].” This is a declaration of tolerance which we all must practice to fortify ourselves. God gave us these divine tools for coexistence in our divine books.
In the year 622 CE, Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) migrated from his hometown in Mecca to Medina, a city 200 miles north, in order to save Muslims from persecution and establish the first Islamic nation state. The current day Islamic calendar is based on the year of migration of the prophet. The migration of the prophet kindled hope in the hearts of early Muslims and set an example for Muslims in every generation to follow. God tells us about this, “Those who believed and emigrated and strove hard and fought for the cause of God with their wealth and their lives are far higher in degree with God. They are the successful. [Quran 9:20].”
Physically, the migration took place to a city only 200 miles away, but its grand impact marked the beginning of a new era. Through this migration, the prophet did not simply change his residence; rather, he instigated the transition of that region and people in all aspects. He established the Medina Accord — the first constitution of the world. This accord guaranteed equal rights for everyone and the freedom to practice one’s religion — Muslims and non-Muslims alike. Among many, two important transformations that Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) undertook were the concepts of brotherhood and interfaith relationships.
In one of the earliest teachings after arriving in Medina, Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) said, “Spread the greetings of peace, feed the hungry, maintain relationships of kin, and pray at night while others are sleeping.” With the rise of Islamophobia, anti-Semitism, white supremacy, and the marginalization of people of color, let us renew our New Year’s resolutions of coexistence. It is a necessary condition to ensure our existence and freedom.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.