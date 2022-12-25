Let the news come to you

Meister Eckhart, 13/14 century philosopher/theologian once remarked, “it makes little difference that Jesus was born 1,200 years ago in Bethlehem, if He is not born today in your life.”

With all the wonder of the Christmas season around us, it is important to remember what this is all about. First and foremost, for us Christians, this is the season of the birth of Christ our Lord, son of God, into the world and into our lives. This is the biggest event in world history. God, the creator the redeemer the Spirit, has come to live among us in the flesh. “And the Word became flesh and lived among us.” (John 1)

The incarnation (God made human) is an invitation from God for us to enter as fully into the divine life, as he entered our human life. This creates the great challenge to live in the way God calls us to live. We are called to imitate him as loving, kind, generous, forgiving, and joyful. While these are all human traits, we have received them from our God. Let us act that way.


Father Leo Proxell is pastor at Holy Rosary Church in downtown Bozeman.

