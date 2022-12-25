Meister Eckhart, 13/14 century philosopher/theologian once remarked, “it makes little difference that Jesus was born 1,200 years ago in Bethlehem, if He is not born today in your life.”
With all the wonder of the Christmas season around us, it is important to remember what this is all about. First and foremost, for us Christians, this is the season of the birth of Christ our Lord, son of God, into the world and into our lives. This is the biggest event in world history. God, the creator the redeemer the Spirit, has come to live among us in the flesh. “And the Word became flesh and lived among us.” (John 1)
The incarnation (God made human) is an invitation from God for us to enter as fully into the divine life, as he entered our human life. This creates the great challenge to live in the way God calls us to live. We are called to imitate him as loving, kind, generous, forgiving, and joyful. While these are all human traits, we have received them from our God. Let us act that way.
These are dark days in our world. War and violence plague us as much as the Covid variants. But, as Christians, following the Light that is Christ, we join the shepherds and Wise men, to come to Bethlehem and adore our God.
I offer a prayer in this holy day of the nativity of Jesus Christ:
O Blessed One, it is said that Christmas is for children. Indeed, I agree. It’s only a feast for the young at heart, a feast for finding beneath the tree gifts to surprise and delight the eternal child. May I see holiness blazing at the tip of every branch, may I see every tree as a Christmas tree. Let me not be ashamed to dance with delight. …Grant me the youthful and wide-eyed wonder, to recognize and even expect life-giving miracles on every street corner, miracles of kindness, generosity, and care.
Give birth within me to a spaciousness of heart that can celebrate this feast of the birth of Christ, the Child, as a child. (Father Ed Hayes 1989)
May we all recommit ourselves to following the divine path of goodness not just on this Holy Day, but every day of our lives. Blessed Christmas to you all.
And remember what a friend told me, “if you take Christ out of Christmas all you go is ‘mas’”
