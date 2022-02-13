A few weeks ago, my friend lost her 95-year-old mother. It was not a total surprise, nor necessarily tragic. Ninety-five is a good run. Despite health and mental concerns, my friend and her mother remained close, loving. My friend had surrounded her mother with her own friends, so that now a community is feeling the loss. Heartbroken, dazed, and resilient still, my friend is organizing the logistics, receiving condolences, having her tears.
In Buddhism, we say there is no birth and no death. What we mean is that birth and death are part of life. We mean that things come into being and leave all the time. This is what is beautiful and poignant about our life. The having, the losing. The moving on.
There is a prayer that those who follow the path of awakening recite, called the Five Remembrances. It goes
I am sure to become old; I cannot avoid aging.
I am sure to become ill; I cannot avoid illness.
I am sure to die; I cannot avoid death.
I will be parted from all that is dear and beloved to me.
Actions are my possessions, actions are my protection, actions are the womb from which I have sprung. I am heir of my actions; as I do so shall I become.
I know the first four lines sound bleak. No wonder Buddhists sometimes garner a reputation for being humorless. But no, the prayer begins with the realities we all try to avoid, yet ends with a proclaiming of our agency, our directive. Our actions include our thoughts, intentions, speech, gestures, aims — all ways we express ourselves. In our actions we have choice, a measure of control, and a way to accept our losses while nourishing our resilience.
A few weeks ago, a great Vietnamese Buddhist Zen Master, Thich Nhat Hanh, 95, also passed. A very large, loving community mourns his departure, celebrates his life, and continues his teaching of non-violence, deep listening and our interconnection with all of life. Exiled from his home for protesting the war in the 60’s, Thich Nhat Hanh advocated love and peace over hate and resentment. Nhat Hanh did much to grow meditation and mindfulness in the West, while he expressed the necessity of action in our societies — what is called engaged Buddhism.
We do well to remember how precious is this one fragile life. How in a moment we can lose that which is so dear, and realizing this, we can have a resonant joy, an appreciation for this moment. The taste of an apple, a child’s smile, a chilly wind. Compassion for others and ourselves naturally arises. And, through compassion, we are called to action — for upright living, for justice, for helping others.