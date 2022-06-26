I read an interesting article from Atlantic magazine the other day comparing the social situation we are living in with the story of the Tower of Babel. As you remember from Genesis 11, the people of the world tried to build a tower to heaven. God thwarted their effort by confusing the languages of all the people leading to an abandonment of the project. The author, Jonathan Haidt, offered an analogy to our present time of confusion and turmoil. Perhaps we could see in this reflection a mirror for our own spiritual development as well.
As with the aftermath of Babel, we live in an age where we do not speak the same language, recognize the same truth, and are cut off from one another and our past (These are all Haidt’s ideas.) I was reflecting that, in a religious sense, we are also cut off from the deep recesses of our tradition. We are in such a rush to the future, we have failed to remember our past and have been cut off from our roots. Christ tells us, “I am the vine, and you are the branches…. apart from me you can do nothing. (John 15/5) Every day we are called to “remember” that connection with the Lord. When we lose it, we whither and fade. Without the power of God flowing in our lives and hearts, we become hardened and brittle. It is in the act of remembrance that we renew the connection with God in our lives. So, we are challenged to pray daily and to give of our time and talent in service to others. An old definition of “holiness,” is, “To contribute to the growth of life around us.”
With all the tension and chaos of the last few years, we have tended to pull back and isolate ourselves. I know I have. But the Lord is always calling us to reach out in some form of care and service to one another. One way to do that is to share our stories with one another. That’s right. Just tell the story of your life and journey. Tell it long or short. Tell it with zest and humor.
I am reminded of the Humpty-Dumpty rhyme. Since Humpty was broken (like our society today), no one could “put Humpty back together again.” I wonder if anyone even tried!
Our best hope is to tell the story of Christ’s love for us and his willingness to do anything to save us. And to tell that story with our lives. Can we make the same commitment to our world today? Christ again calls us to unity: “that they may be one as we are one, Father.” (John 17/22)
Our best hope in these troubled days is to work at the level of our own lives and the lives of those around us. We can best help the big picture by “reminding” one another that strength and joy are found in community. Vision is found in joy.