Until this year, I never thought about Jesus’ disciples “sheltering in place” following his crucifixion and resurrection. Until this year, I never thought about conversations they might have had regarding personal risk assessment, or the heated discussions which might have taken place in their upper room about the intentions of the authorities.
Now I’m starting to get it. All this time we’ve spent in our safe places, obsessing over COVID-19 maps and dashboards, unemployment numbers and economic forecasts, helps me understand the fear and anxiety which filled the disciples’ minds when they didn’t know what might happen next.
As we in Montana prepare to enter the next phase of life in a world where the coronavirus threat is currently contained but still present, fear and anxiety will continue to pervade our thoughts. How do we find the right balance between caution and confidence? Experts tell us to expect a resurgence of viral infection, but they cannot tell us when. How do we make decisions for the well-being of all in the midst of uncertainty?
The pandemic is teaching us to live in faith. If the first disciples had continued to be ruled by fear and remained in their safe upper room, the gospel would never have been proclaimed and the course of history would be dramatically different. If we allow our anxieties to prevail, we likewise will miss our opportunity to make our mark on the world. We need faith in order to overcome fear.
Now to be clear, faith does not mean expecting God to protect us when we act foolishly. Faith encourages us to gather information, listen to authorities and use the gift of intelligence to make wise choices. In this time, heeding the advice of science and medicine is essential for the good of all. These are the tools God gives us to help us make good decisions.
And when we’ve weighed all the available evidence, faith gives us the extra nudge we need to take action. It was faith which moved houses of worship to close their doors two months ago to protect people from infection. Fear asked, “How can we be a community of faith without gathering for worship?” Faith answered with dozens of creative responses, from online worship to staying connected by telephone. Now, as congregations ask, “How can we safely reopen?” fear and anxiety may be stirring conflict among those with differing views. Once again, faith is the resource most needed for knowing what actions to take, and when.
Uncertainty is magnified in today’s environment, but uncertainty is always present. Faith moves us to trust and act, acknowledging our doubts but moving forward nonetheless.
Like the disciples in the upper room whose entire world was shaken by Jesus’ death, we have felt the earthquake of a global pandemic. And like those disciples, we rely on the gift of faith and the leading of the Holy Spirit to know what to do next. Who knows what challenges will face us tomorrow? With faith, we can live with hope, enough for today and tomorrow.
The Rev. Jody McDevitt is co-pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Bozeman.