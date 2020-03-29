To say that these are challenging times is a significant understatement. The emergence and spread of the COVID-19 is posing a threat to the health, livelihood and wellbeing of people around the world. COVID-19, however, isn’t the only crisis that is making this a challenging time to be alive. There are multiple other crises occurring in the world, some local, some regional and some global, all of which pose their own level of threat.
When a threat arises our instinctive fight, flight or freeze response gets triggered. This is a survival mechanism that is hardwired into our brain. When activated, this mechanism tends to narrow our focus so that our attention and energy is directed entirely or nearly entirely on the perceived threat. There are benefits to this narrowing of focus but there are also significant disadvantages as well. One of the disadvantages can be that we may have difficulty attending to anything beyond the perceived threat and how it may affect our personal wellbeing and the wellbeing of those we care deeply about.
An example of such narrowing of focus is evidenced by the empty shelves in many stores these days.
As all of us face the growing threat that COVID-19 poses, it would be beneficial to ask ourselves the following question. Will our instinctual survival response determine our reactions and responses or might we find ways to expand our focus, perceive the bigger picture and act with this larger perspective not only on our mind but also in our heart as well? Personally, I want to find ways to do the latter. As a person of faith and a religious leader I seek to perceive the bigger picture.
To do so I look to the teachings and the wisdom that can be found in many of the world’s religious traditions—traditions such as Christianity, Judaism, Buddhism, Islam and others. Much of what religion does is to ask us to look beyond ourselves. Religion connects us with a higher calling. And religion offers us spiritual and moral guidance that can counteract the tendency of our instincts to narrow our focus.
So as the concerns about and response to COVID-19 intensify, I will do my best to remember and put into practice the following teachings. I will strive to follow the “golden rule,” as is found in both Jewish and Christian scripture—to “love my neighbor as myself.” I will seek to develop within myself and practice the four sublime attitudes the Buddha taught, namely, loving-kindness, compassion, empathic joy and equanimity. I will look for opportunities to practice generosity, which is something that is lifted up as an important value and virtue in all of the religious traditions mentioned above. And last but certainly not least, I will give thanks many times a day for what I am grateful for. It is my hope that you will rely on such teachings and values in your religious tradition in the days ahead as well.
Rev. Duffy Peet is the minister of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Bozeman.