Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

"However, as it is written: "No eye has seen, no ear has heard, no mind has conceived what God has prepared for those who love him.'" 1 Corinthians 9:2 NIV

Six years ago, almost to the day, we went out to the airport to meet our new dog who was arriving on the plane from Texas.

She was a rescue dog so we knew she’d be scared, but we weren’t prepared for the terrified bundle of fur that huddled in the corner of her crate, shut down, refusing to move. We found some help to haul her out to the car, crate and all, knowing if she got loose in the airport she’d run away and we’d never find her. When we finally coaxed her into the car, she flattened herself on the floor in front of the back seat, every cell of her body screaming, “Oh no, oh no, oh no.”

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you