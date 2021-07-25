Reflecting on the wonders of family relationships By Father Leo Proxell Religion columnist Jul 25, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Fr Leo Proxell Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Pope Francis has designated July 25 as Grandparents and Elderly Day. He asks that we take note of those who have preceded us in the faith and in our world, especially those who have touched our lives with love and grace. While we already have a grandparents’ day on the US calendar, this remembrance has a slightly different theme. Here we are invited to reflect on the wonders of family relationships and those connections which are opportunities to share grace and wisdom with one another.We all stand on the shoulders of giants, small and large —our parents, grandparents, and others who have nurtured us in love and faith. We stand on the lives of those who sacrificed for us in so many ways, that we could have the benefits of the freedom we cherish, the faith we hold in our hearts and the hope for the future. I was not fortunate enough to know most of my grandparents as they passed before I was born, except for my paternal grandmother. I have one memory of her, that she helped me reach the towel in the washroom to dry my hands. Not much, but a sign and experience of concern and help that gives me a warm feeling.I think more about the many people who have come before us in building this land and our church. In the Catholic tradition, we honor the saints as those who lived the faith in heroic and exemplary fashion so we could imitate their example. Of course, we are not called to living in the way they did centuries ago, but to live the truth and the faith we share over all these years. Perseverance, strength, courage, zeal, joy, and all the gifts of the Spirit are shared with all the saints as members of the one family of God. That is our legacy and our foundation. The old hymn “Faith of our Fathers” reminds us that we are to live our faith in spite of any misfortune or trouble. The strength of our forebears gives us hope and courage to look into the future with determination to continue the wondrous journey of faith and discovery of the goodness of God.In these days of turmoil and strife in our land (and in our Church) we might reconnect to the rock-solid tenacity of those who built this land and those who endured every trial to keep our faith strong and moving forward to the next generation. Perhaps we need to recommit ourselves to the indomitable optimism of those who worked through all the difficulties of life to pass on the values and treasures them received in life. Our Christian faith and all religious traditions encourage us to move toward the light, the goodness, the joy of what our God has in store for us. As Paul says, “eye has not seen and ear has not heard, what the Lord has in store for us.” (1Cor 2:9)In these joy-filled days of summer, it is our great privilege to rest and reflect on all that God has given us. In that thanksgiving, we might remember all those who have touched our lives with grace and joy. We could give thanks for all the gifts of faith and life we have received with those who have gone before us. It will give us the strength and courage to live with joy and gusto in the wonder of God’s love. Live in the glorious freedom of which summer always sings. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Father Leo Proxell is pastor of Holy Rosary Church in downtown Bozeman. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags God Faith Christianity Worship Anatomy Courage Saint Joy Francis Hymn Recommended for you Latest Local People in business for July 25, 2021 6 hrs ago Students, Sunday, July 25, 2021 6 hrs ago Expansion of development off Huffine, College to include residential units 6 hrs ago Bozeman's high schools adapt to offer a new remote option for students 6 hrs ago