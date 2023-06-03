I have recently been on a pilgrimage to the Holy Land and would like to share a few thoughts and reflections on the experience. Of course, to journey in the place of Christ, where he preached and taught, where He died and rose, is in itself, an extraordinary event in one’s life. To witness the very land where Christ walked and lived is a thrill. It gives a whole new perspective to the reading of the gospels, when you can recall the land, the tastes, and the smells of the very place where Jesus performed his mission to announce the redemption of the world.
We visited all the major sites recounter in the gospels with the Church of the Holy Sepulchre the highlight of our visit. to enter this ancient place reverence the tomb of Christ held sacred for two centuries is a soul-expanding experience. With so many fellow pilgrims it was a profoundly holy moment in our visit. We were privileged to offer mass in the Calvary chapel, only feet from where the cross of Christ stood as he saved us from our sins.
Of the many beautiful and prayer moments we had on this pilgrimage, one reflection for me was how all the various groups of religious believers, all seems to get along in one way or another. It is a phenomenon when you think of it. Various groups claim ownership of various parts of the holy land. Nowhere is that more apparent than in the Holy Sepulchre Church. There are Greek Orthodox, Roman Catholic, Coptics, and Armenian Christians, all vying for the space. For all the chatter, them have learned how to honor the sacredness of the space while having diverse opinions of its meaning.