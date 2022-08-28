Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

This is a season of endings, and of new beginnings. These days mark the beginning of the last Hebrew month of the year, Elul. Shortly after TU b’Av, the holiday I wrote about in my last column, my daughter was born—giving me a renewed sense the end of a chapter called pregnancy, and the beginning of a life together, of a period of getting to know her, gathering blessings, celebrating her naming ceremony—and of heading into a new Jewish year this fall, together, for the first time as a family of four.

Whenever we feel the end of a chapter approaching, we often feel the need to do some accounting—in Hebrew, we call that Cheshbon haNefesh, “accounting of the soul.” We use the last days and weeks of any given period of time to think back to that chapter’s beginning, and to ask all the question from “what did I do right?” to “whom did I do wrong?”. In fact, we are called upon, according to tradition, to use this time to reach out to the people we need to ask for forgiveness—and to search, within us, for the strength to let go. It is a time when we soften our souls to be able to remind ourselves, once more, of the people we are called to become.

There is a Jewish story about babies that moves me every time I think about it: It is taught in the Talmud (Niddah 30b) that the months of pregnancy are among the happiest months of our lives—”life before birth,” so to speak, a light-filled life that is also full of “Torah,” meaning that it is a time of ultimate wisdom and insight. Upon being born, an angel—later named Layla—strikes the newborns’ mouths and causes them to forget everything they knew in-utero, except for one thing: That it is their task, throughout their lives, to preserve the purity of their souls.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters