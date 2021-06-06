There is a Buddhist Scripture, from the 8th century CE, called The Harmony of Difference and Equality. In it, Chinese Master Shitou Xiqian wrangles the opposites of our lives by seeing their unity. He says,
“Light and dark oppose one another,
like the front and back foot in walking.
Each of the myriad things has its merit, expressed according to function and place.”
Shitou is pointing us to the reality of this world, that there are myriad manifestations of the one great source — God, Allah, the Intelligence of the Universe. Previously in the text he offers, “The spiritual source shines clear in the light, branching streams flow on in the dark.”
I would like to offer that we do not have to fear those who are different from us, or from our view of what is conventional, normal, accepted. Difference is everywhere, even among those who identify within a group. Each person, in fact every being on this planet, merely wishes to live, to grow, to be happy. Depending on causes and conditions of a life, a person may lose their way and act harmfully. Fundamentally, though, I believe people have basic goodness.
This month we honor the diversity of those who identify by gender or sexual preference outside of what the majority consider standard. We have a chance to see our Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex sisters and brothers with open heart, to celebrate them, and to walk with together. The White House put out a proclamation on LGBTQ+ Pride month. We are fortunate in this country of United States (unity and multiplicity) to have the freedom to embrace all people and to say so.
As Shitou expresses at the end of his poem, “For you who seek the great truth, do not pass your days and nights in vain.” There is no one outside of the circle. We can love today.
It is also the month where Blacks continue to claim their place in our world/the world. Juneteenth is Emancipation Day. May it be so. We remember the well-hidden (for whites) atrocity of the Tulsa Race Massacre. When sanctioned murder caused profound, tragic harm.
What would Buddha do? What would Jesus do?
The poet, Maggie Smith, has a poem called “Good Bones.” In it, she is wrestling with the duality of good and bad, trying to protect her children from what she sees – life is short, the world is at least 50% terrible. Accepting what Master Shitou knows to be the necessary work of reconciling the opposites, of love and fear, of good and bad, she concludes, by trying to “sell her children the world,”
walking you through a real (expletive), chirps on
about good bones: This place could be beautiful,
right? You could make this place beautiful.”
Let’s do it, let’s make this place beautiful.
Karen DeCotis is a priest in the Soto Zen tradition. She leads the Bozeman Zen Group and teaches at the Bozeman Dharma Center.