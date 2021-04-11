This week, 1.8 billion Muslims worldwide will start the month of Ramadan, the 9th month of the Islamic calendar. Since the Islamic year follows a lunar calendar, which is shorter than a Gregorian calendar-year, Ramadan rotates through different seasons over time.
During this month, Muslims abstain from food and drink from dawn to dusk for 30 consecutive days. Typically, Muslims eat a light meal before dawn called Suhoor and break their fast with a meal at sunset called Iftar. Children, those suffering from illness, pregnant women, nursing mothers and travelers are exempt from fasting.
Ramadan is a month of reflection, appreciation, sharing, and patience. While fasting is strenuous, it also brings enormous joy and satisfaction to the faithful because they are forfeiting something that is easily available to them only for the pleasure of their Creator.
The experience teaches them self-restraint, self-reflection and empathy towards the poor and needy. During Ramadan, Muslims get a taste of the pain of hunger that millions are enduring throughout the world year-round. It encourages us to show generosity toward those who do not have enough.
Traditionally, mosques are packed during Ramadan. Muslims bring their favorite foods to the mosque to share their Iftar meal with friends and those who may otherwise be unable to afford it.
While different cultures have different traditional foods during Ramadan, communities around the world make an extra effort this month to show generosity and compassion towards those around them.
During this month, Muslims also participate in long nightly prayers called Taraweeh at the mosque and are inspired to spend more time in connecting to their Creator throughout the month.
However, in these unprecedented times, Muslims have been unable to engage in these customary practices; a powerful reminder of what a blessing these opportunities once were.
We cannot visit our families and friends, and grandparents cannot hug their grandchildren. While Ramadan teaches us to be compassionate towards the less fortunate, the pandemic is teaching us to appreciate the simple blessings of social gatherings that we once took for granted.
Ramadan is an opportunity to change our focus from trivial things to things that are most important for our life and society. It is a time to focus on improving our inner selves by submitting to the commandments of our Creator.
One of the biggest gifts of fasting is to become more in tune with God and develop good habits that will pervade throughout the rest of the year. Ramadan teaches us patience, a virtue that is needed more than ever before during the current pandemic.
With the introduction of the vaccine, we are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, but we still have to cross the tunnel with patience.
For Muslims, fasting is an act of worship with many purposes. Worship sets our lives aright; it sets our relationship with our Creator in the right direction.
Worship should also improve our relationships with our family, friends and neighbors. If we worship God but people around us are not safe from our words or actions then our worship has failed. A successful worshiper always comes out as a better person.
If we worship and do injustice to others, if we worship and ignore the cries of the oppressed, if we worship and yet ignore the evils in our society, if we worship but neglect our neighbors — then we are not true worshipers.
Our faith is incomplete unless we are connected with the Creator in worship and connected with others in service. Let us use the teachings of Ramadan — the month of reflection, the month of appreciation, the month of patience, the month of self-restraint, the month of kindness — to start working for the betterment of our planet.
Dr. Amin is a professor of mechanical engineering at Montana State University and is the President of the Islamic Center of Bozeman.