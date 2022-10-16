Every year we are witnessing natural disasters around the globe at an increasingly alarming rate from previous years. In the month of September alone, we witnessed three deadly natural disasters. In Pakistan, an estimated 1,500 people died and 33 million were displaced due to the flood that submerged one third of the country. We also witnessed two monster hurricanes in this country. Fiona knocked down the power grids of the entire island of Puerto Rico and was the strongest hurricane in the history of Canada, devastating the eastern part of the country. Ian was the second deadliest hurricane in the U.S. in last 100 years with over 100 people dead. It hit Florida with more than 150 mph winds and water surging up to 18 feet. After regaining strength from the Atlantic it then swept through the Carolinas.
Our Earth is getting hotter and sea levels are rising, resulting in increased frequency and intensity of natural calamities with too much water in some places and too little in other places. God said, “We made every living thing out of water,” Quran [21:30]. If we do not take care of this earth, the water which is the source of life is also becoming the cause of its loss. God sent us to the world as his vicegerents and made us trustees of this earth [Quran (38:26), (57:7)]. We must not violate such honor and appreciate the blessings by using the resources responsibly. God said, “O children of Adam, beautify yourselves at the place of worship, and eat and drink, but do not waste; verily, He does not love the wasteful,” Quran [7:31].
The statistics due to warmer temperatures and lack of snowpacks are very frightening. Sixteen-hundred-year-old Venice is drowning due to rising sea levels. The mighty Colorado River is 20% smaller than what it used to be 20 years ago. Lake Powell and Lake Mead are currently only 25% of their capacity. The Rhine River, through which goods are transported to most of Europe, is running 5 feet below its normal level. The water level in the Yangtze River, which contributes 20% of the GDP of China, is so low that most of the factories which depend on it are closed. Scientists are concerned that due to warmer temperatures, the fog patterns in Northern California are changing. The fog is the main source of water for the trees and grasslands in Redwood National Park. Some redwood trees in this world heritage park are 300 feet wide and more than 2,500 years old — meaning they existed before Jesus Christ!
Let us be true vicegerents of God in this world, take charge of its stewardship, and do more with less. It is the sacred duty of the children of Adam. Preserving this earth is the only way we can preserve our future generations. God said, “Do no mischief on the earth after it has been set in order but call on Him with fear and longing; verily, the mercy of God is near to those who do good,” Quran [7:56]
