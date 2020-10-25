The Holy Father, Pope Francis, has just published a new encyclical. An encyclical is a teaching tool of the papacy to address issues of the day for the whole church. The Pope describes the letter as a “Social Encyclical.” The title is “Fratelli tutti “(all brothers/sisters) and is a letter on social friendship. He uses the thoughts of Francis of Assisi to propose “a way of life marked by the flavor of the Gospel.” In this global health emergency, he reminds us that “no one can face life in isolation “and that the time has come to ‘dream as a single human family’ in which we are brothers and sisters all.”
The letter is in eight chapters, and the first is titled, “Dark clouds cover the world,” reflecting on the state of the world. With a deterioration of democracy, freedom, and justice around the world, selfishness and indifference toward the common good, and the prevalence of a market logic based on profit leading to a culture of waste, Pope Francis sounds an alarm to counter the fear and loneliness fueled by these developments.
He goes on to enumerate a solution in chapter two, “Strangers on the road.” Using the parable of the Good Samaritan, he reminds us we are called to become neighbors to each other, overcoming prejudices, pride, and historic/cultural barriers. We are all co-responsible for a society that helps the fallen and suffering.
Chapter three, “Vision of an open world,” is a call to see the larger picture and go “outside the self” and nurture a solidarity and fraternity first in the family that can expand to an “ethics of international relations.” This leads to chapter four, “Heart open to the world.” Francis challenges the world to several “indispensable steps, especially in response to those who are fleeing grave humanitarian crises.” He also calls for the reunification of families, protection of minors, guarantees of religious freedom and a global international collaboration to address the issue of migration and refugees in the world.
This leads to chapter five, “Better politics.” What is suggested here is governance at the service of the common good, recognizing the importance of people. Better politics protects work, an “essential dimension of social life.” The task of politics, moreover, is to find solutions to all that attacks fundamental human rights, from social exclusion to hunger.
The Holy Father continues with chapter six, “Dialogue and friendship.” This is a central theme of Pope Francis talking about the need for dialogue among friends and enemies. He coins a phrase, “the art of encounter,” wherein everyone can learn something from others, even with the world’s peripheries and original peoples. Then, of particular note, is the Pope’s reference to the miracle of “kindness,” an attitude that “frees us from the cruelty…. the anxiety…the frantic flurry of activity” that prevails in the contemporary era.
Chapter seven, “Paths of renewed encounter,” addresses how peace is connected to truth, justice, and mercy. Peace is an “art” that involves everyone. It includes forgiveness, which is about the renunciation of the destruction power of evil and the desire for revenge. He again cries out “Never again war.” And he expresses a clear position with regard to the death penalty: It is inadmissible and must be abolished. He emphases the necessity to respect “the sacredness of life,” where today “some parts of our human family, it appears, can be readily sacrificed,” such as the unborn, the poor, the disabled, and the elderly.
Chapter eight brings the whole reflection together with the need for all “religions to be at the service of fraternity in our world.” Much material for thought. Full text at the Vatican website.
(Material included is taken from an article by Isabella Piro at Vatican News.)
Father Leo Proxell has been pastor at Holy Rosary Church in downtown Bozeman for 19 years.