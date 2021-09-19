Perfection of generosity brings harmony to our world By Karen DeCotis Religion columnist Sep 19, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save This morning as I walked my dog on the Montana State University campus, a man standing on a corner was saying good morning and handing out small Gideon versions of the New Testament. I received one, and encountered two more such men, smiling and offering the books to students.In the Buddhist tradition, those who take the Bodhisattva vow commit to saving all beings. This means we dedicate our lives to helping ourselves and others realize reality, to awaken from the dream of separation, to end suffering. The way to do this is to practice the perfections.Paramita is a Sanskrit work that means perfection. Perfection in the sense of wholehearted, transcendent, containing all. It also means, “that which has reached the other shore.” In our dualistic world of opposites, of good and bad and right and wrong, a paramita includes both sides, here and there, our humanity and our divinity. The six paramitas are the virtues we cultivate in our Buddhist practice. They include generosity, ethical conduct, patience, energy, meditation and wisdom. Dana Paramita is the practice of giving. Dana is generosity, the voluntary giving of material aid, energy, or wisdom.When the Gideon men were handing out the New Testament, I encountered generosity. Giving requires a triad of components: the giver, the receiver and the gift. All three elements allow giving to manifest as one full expression of generosity. Of kindness and compassion —aspects of giving. The Bible man was giving me a book, one with which I was familiar. His smile and friendliness was a lovely energy, one that for a moment did buoy me — supporting my faith in people and love of the world. When I came home I read the first two chapters of the Gospel of Matthew, feeling deeply into the wisdom of spiritual lineage and salvation. The path of Jesus Christ is resonant with how I view Buddhist practice. All three kinds of giving were present in this simple exchange.With Dana Paramita, the Buddha’s teaching of harmony is put into practice. Giving is also how the earth operates. Emerson remarked that the earth flourishes by the endless circulation of divine charity — rain, sun, fire, seasons. This is the giving of energy.Giving is everywhere, in countless exchanges. We can even give that which does not belong to us — captured in a Zen story where one gives another the flowers on the mountain, the beauty of the sunset.In giving, we relinquish the fantasy of separation. We realize repeatedly the interconnection of all life, of all beings. Adjusting our attitude to see as giving the activity of people, the arising of circumstances in the ordinary course of life. All circumstances, pleasant or harsh, can be received as Dana Paramita.Prayer is dana, conversation is dana, being aware of our own hearts and minds is dana. Dana Paramita, the perfection of generosity, is a valuable path to bring harmony to our world. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Karen DeCotis is a priest in the Soto Zen tradition. She leads the Bozeman Zen Group and teaches at the Bozeman Dharma Center. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dana Paramita Worship Christianity Buddhism Perfection Wisdom Generosity Harmony Practice Giving Recommended for you Latest Local People in business for Sept. 19, 2021 5 hrs ago Business briefs for Sept. 19. 2021 5 hrs ago Students, Sunday, September 19, 2021 5 hrs ago Gallatin County Commission advances high-speed internet project 5 hrs ago