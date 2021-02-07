These fraught weeks and months in our world have challenged our spirits. It is difficult not to take a side, responding in kind to the divisiveness that seems to characterize our most pressing issues.
Perhaps we might consider a spectrum rather than falling into one side or another. The question is less where do we land on the issues of racial justice or climate or the election, but how do we consider deeply? On our minds, also, are health care, the COVID pandemic, vaccines, job loss, food insecurity, immigration, and lack of (affordable) childcare. It goes on.
Our view of how things should be is personal; we identify with our positions. This identification brings forth emotional responses. Frustration, righteousness, anger, pride — our bodies and minds fill with reactivity and attachment. Suffering ensues, and without awareness, we can discharge our stress all over each other, our work place, our homes. Expression (literally to push out) becomes violent. We become ill. Hate arises.
Care must be taken not to hate – hate. Not to hate those who seem to be acting from hate.
The Buddha said, “There is only one eternal law: Hate never destroys hate; only love does.” It seems impossible simply to switch from hate to love. From suffering to joy. First we must recognize how we harbor hate, how we are hurting, and then we can get to work.
The “Black woman intellectual, revolutionary activist,” and a Buddhist practitioner, bell hooks, writes: “Fundamentally, the practice of love begins with acceptance—the recognition that wherever we are is the appropriate place to practice, that the present moment is the appropriate time… we begin with the individual practice of love, because it is there that we can experience firsthand love’s transformative power.”
Can we see social issues contain complexities and nuances, which require careful consideration, collaboration with active, openhearted listening and much patience? It is lawful that we take up these issues in reflection and conversation. Practicing relationship with each other, particularly when our perspectives differ, is a noble and necessary activity. Until we can talk and listen, with sincere respect, to our neighbor whose views we may actually recoil from, we can’t really expect our leaders and legislators to do much better in all the systems they navigate.
We should have these crucial conversations. Not to argue or convince each other; but to hear, to reflect, to practice love and acceptance. Our world needs loving kindness. Our children could see people heal together through patient and loving dialogue.
Dr. Martin Luther King said: Somewhere somebody must have a little sense, and that’s the strong person ... the person who can cut off the chain of hate, the chain of evil. ... Somebody must have religion enough and morality enough to cut it off, and inject within the very structure of the universe that strong and powerful element of love.
Karen DeCotis is a priest in the Soto Zen tradition. She leads the Bozeman Zen Group and teaches at the Bozeman Dharma Center.