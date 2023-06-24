They sure look drunk. They sound drunk. They act drunk. But Peter denied it. “We’re not drunk,” he said, “it’s only nine o’clock in the morning”. (Act 2:13-15)
So which is it? Were they sober as Peter said or were they filled with “new wine”? We're in the Season of Pentecost, so the question is timely.
“Yes”, is the only answer to that question. They were not drunk, but they were “intoxicated”. They were sober and yet filled with a “new wine”. That is the gift and paradox of Pentecost.
I'd like to ask you a question, what “intoxicates” your life?
There was a time when I was drunk on success. I was intoxicated with becoming the best priest in the Church, loved by all the people, admired by my peers.
There was a time when I was drunk on accomplishments, intoxicated with self-importance and the need to prove myself to everyone.
There was a time when I was drunk on fear, intoxicated by self-doubt and self-criticism.
There was a time when I was drunk on perfectionism, intoxicated with being right, doing right, and satisfying my “be perfect script”.
There was a time when I was drunk on the need for approval, justification, intoxicated by what others thought and said about me.
There was a time when…. Well, by now you get the point. So let me ask you again, what “intoxicates” your life?
I wish I could tell you I have quit drinking (figuratively). On my better days I have, or at least I have cut way back. Some days, however, I slip. I take out a glass (figuratively), fill it full, and drink. The funny thing is I’m just as thirsty when I finish the glass as before I drank it.
You know what I am talking about, right? Maybe you’ve done the same thing. Maybe often.
Pentecost is a sobriety that frees us from negative intoxication. It is the power of God to change and transform lives. It means that we drink a “new kind” of wine.
Pentecost transcends time, space, and the circumstances of our lives. The Spirit of God is continually being poured into our lives, bringing us to “sobriety” and then inebriating with the new wine of Christ.
Pentecost fills our lives to the brim with love. It opens our eyes to the mystery of God and the wonder and beauty of life. It softens our hearts and calls us to find ourselves in the lives of others. It allows us to stand in that most holy place of our truest and most authentic self. It is your time, my time, our time. Let’s live as God would have us live.
