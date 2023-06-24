Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

They sure look drunk. They sound drunk. They act drunk. But Peter denied it. “We’re not drunk,” he said, “it’s only nine o’clock in the morning”. (Act 2:13-15)

So which is it? Were they sober as Peter said or were they filled with “new wine”? We're in the Season of Pentecost, so the question is timely.

“Yes”, is the only answer to that question. They were not drunk, but they were “intoxicated”. They were sober and yet filled with a “new wine”. That is the gift and paradox of Pentecost.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Rev. Clark Sherman is a retired Episcopal priest.

Tags

Recommended for you