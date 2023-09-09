“What the world needs now is love, sweet love. It’s the only thing that there’s just too little of.” (David & Bacharach, 1965)
I think we can agree that the world today is sorely lacking in a sense of cohesion and camaraderie. After all, there is no money to be made in selling a narrative of ‘love thy neighbor’ and ‘do good to them that hate you and pray for them which despitefully use you…’ (Matthew 5:44). Thus, our motivation for extending love must be something other than love of money. It must be love for God.
Although we can never love in the perfect way God and Jesus Christ do, we are called upon to take some small sliver of their goodness and do our best to radiate and share that gift. The moon reflects some very small part of the brightness and warmth of the sun, and while it is not the source of light or warmth, it does provide light in darkness and a point by which to navigate.
One effective way to radiate love and warmth is to be a peacemaker. I recently read that a peacemaker is one who takes the peace of Christ to others. By this definition we can clearly see that we are not the source, but the conduit. We must let the peace of Christ come to (and work within) us before we can share it with others.
Christ offers His peace. “Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you.” (John 14:27) Time spent in prayer and immersed in scripture will help you take hold of this gift. He offers the ability to feel sure of His love and care and purpose and to feel safety within your relationship with God. That feeling of security and rightness is so contagious it must be shared! We can share it with others by extending charity in every interaction.
If charity truly is ‘the pure love of Christ’ (Moroni 7:47), then charity is the way to peace. Charity, in its raw form, is simply seeing others through God’s lens. Charity puts away judgment and leads with love. It gives the benefit of the doubt and turns the other cheek. If we wish to make peace, our daily interactions cannot have a mere drop of two of charity sprinkled in when convenient, but must be completely saturated in it.
So avoid that argument in the comment section, let that car merge in front of you before a construction zone, agree to disagree with a smile on your face, express your feelings without placing blame, seek solutions instead of finger pointing, and genuinely and curiously listen before you speak.
Heavenly peace is available on earth and our daily interactions determine how much of it we let in.
