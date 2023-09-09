Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

“What the world needs now is love, sweet love. It’s the only thing that there’s just too little of.” (David & Bacharach, 1965)

I think we can agree that the world today is sorely lacking in a sense of cohesion and camaraderie. After all, there is no money to be made in selling a narrative of ‘love thy neighbor’ and ‘do good to them that hate you and pray for them which despitefully use you…’ (Matthew 5:44). Thus, our motivation for extending love must be something other than love of money. It must be love for God.

Although we can never love in the perfect way God and Jesus Christ do, we are called upon to take some small sliver of their goodness and do our best to radiate and share that gift. The moon reflects some very small part of the brightness and warmth of the sun, and while it is not the source of light or warmth, it does provide light in darkness and a point by which to navigate.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Lori Wilson is the director of communication for the Bozeman Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Tags

Recommended for you