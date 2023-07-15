A narrow definition of the word ‘peace’ could be the mere absence of war. While this is true in some sense, the peace offered by God and Jesus Christ transcends circumstance and is available even in the midst of wars, tumults, natural disasters, and the effects of others’ sins and destructive choices. This transcendent peace is a gift from a Creator who loves His children perfectly and wholly. Our ability to access and feel this inner peace and love can be developed as we open our hearts and minds to a relationship with Him.
Might I suggest three steps to inviting God into your life?
Learn of Him.
Learn to love Him.
Learn to love like Him.
There are myriad ways to learn about God. Podcasts, books, music, sermons, and conversations with friends may provide an easy way to dip your toe into religious thinking. Opening the scriptures and reading words directly from prophets and God himself will give you even more clarity and open the conduit for personal revelation. We speak to God through prayer and He often answers us on the pages of the scriptures. If you want to hear him in your life, read His words. The stories of God’s dealings with His people and Christ’s earthly ministry and parables are instructive and help us to come to know Their true and perfect nature, Their purpose, and Their capacity for love.
Once you’ve learned something of God, the next step is to learn to love Him. How do we show our gratitude for His universal love? The Savior taught us with this simple, all-encompassing invitation: “If ye love me, keep my commandments” (John 14:15). We love God by learning, listening, and doing. We must be “doers of the word, and not hearers only.” (James 1:22). The power that is unleashed in our lives as we show love by obeying His commandments is mighty. It’s also difficult to help someone else understand when they haven’t experimented for themselves. To the worldly mindset commandments seem stifling and controlling, but to the disciple they become cherished freedom bulwarks. The commandments are the secret to power, peace and prosperity. God understands the pitfalls and perils of mortality and has given us guideposts to help us home if we are wise enough to recognize them for what they are; symbols of His love.
The natural outgrowth of learning something of God, and keeping His commandments, is the desire and capacity to serve and love others in the same (if less perfect) way He does. We begin to judge less, give grace, offer service, and exercise patience. The more we know and love God, the better we are at loving like Him.
The relationships we form, both earthly and heavenly, and the trust we develop in a loving God are the source of that everlasting and immovable peace we each desire.
And we don’t have to wait for heaven to have it.
