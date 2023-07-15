Let the news come to you

A narrow definition of the word ‘peace’ could be the mere absence of war. While this is true in some sense, the peace offered by God and Jesus Christ transcends circumstance and is available even in the midst of wars, tumults, natural disasters, and the effects of others’ sins and destructive choices. This transcendent peace is a gift from a Creator who loves His children perfectly and wholly. Our ability to access and feel this inner peace and love can be developed as we open our hearts and minds to a relationship with Him.

Might I suggest three steps to inviting God into your life?

Learn of Him.


Lori Wilson is the Director of Communication for the Bozeman Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

