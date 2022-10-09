If you Google Jewish greeting for the High Holidays, you will learn that you are supposed to say “Shanah tovah” or “L’shanah tovah umetukah” — ”have a good year” or “have a good and sweet year” — before and on the holiday of Rosh haShanah, our New year — “G’mar tov” between Rosh haShanah and Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement 10 days later — and “G’mar Chatimah tovah” after Yom Kippur–and “Gud Yontif” — ”A good Holiday” in Yiddish all season long — and then there is “Chag Sameach”, Happy Holiday! — but that’s only for the holiday of Sukkot.
What is all this?
All this is an exercise in respect — respect for a metaphor, the metaphor of a book, the Book of Life — and maybe of writing itself.
The book metaphor is old, and even in the earliest days of Jewish history, everybody already knew it. In ancient Mesopotamia, the cradle of modern bookkeeping, many gods kept books like that. These were record books, tablets of income and expenses, kept throughout a person’s lifetime and tracing one’s good and bad deeds — if your overall statement was positive, you got inscribed and at the end of the year sealed into the Book of Life; if your overall statement was negative, your name was erased, and you were expected to be dead by the end of the year. Each god had one book — their respective books of life.
When our Hebrew Bible speaks about a Book of Life, these ancient Babylonian books are the backdrop of our stories. After the sin of the Golden Calf, when Moses had already smashed the first set of the Ten Commandments, the Levites had already killed 3,000 of the Israelites as a punishment, and God was still fuming and angry, we read that Moses is pleading: “Do not erase me from the records You have written!” This is the first time that we read about the book.
God agreed not to erase Moses — and neither did God erase the entire people. God kept us. And God gave us a second set of tablets, 40 days later — not a heavenly gift anymore, but the product of Moses’ hard labor and dire patience. This is, in a nutshell, the story of Yom Kippur. It is the giving of the Second Set of Tablets — a sign of healing after brokenness, forgiveness after failure, connection after separation, of an ultimate second chance.
The metaphor is clear: God is sitting in front of our book, God’s hands carefully crafting the first letters of our names for the first days, and the last letters of our names during the last days of repentance. And then, at the end of Yom Kippur, God’s hands place the sealing on the pages — and our names are inscribed, never to be erased or moved again. Our destinies for the following years are sealed.
The metaphor of the book — or the books — is awful, awe-inspiring, and awesome. It fits to the so-called Days of Awe, the High Holidays, when we read about and pray to God as a king; when we gather with a sense of urgency to rethink and maybe redo our lives; when we ask ourselves “Have I been good enough?”
May we all find ourselves inscribed into that book: The Book of Life.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.