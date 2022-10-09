Let the news come to you

If you Google Jewish greeting for the High Holidays, you will learn that you are supposed to say “Shanah tovah” or “L’shanah tovah umetukah” — ”have a good year” or “have a good and sweet year” — before and on the holiday of Rosh haShanah, our New year — “G’mar tov” between Rosh haShanah and Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement 10 days later — and “G’mar Chatimah tovah” after Yom Kippur–and “Gud Yontif” — ”A good Holiday” in Yiddish all season long — and then there is “Chag Sameach”, Happy Holiday! — but that’s only for the holiday of Sukkot.

What is all this?

All this is an exercise in respect — respect for a metaphor, the metaphor of a book, the Book of Life — and maybe of writing itself.

Sonja K. Pilz is the rabbi at Congregation Beth Shalom.

