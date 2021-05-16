We are now well into the second half of spring. Spring is a time of transition as winter, sometimes haltingly, gives way to the increasing warmth of the sun’s rays. Spring is a time of renewal when we are witness to new life bursting forth all around us from that which, just days before, seemed to be lifeless. Spring is a season when farmers are in their fields planting crops and many creatures, including both wild and domesticated, have their young. To say that spring is a season of hope states what is clearly obvious.
For me, and for many people I know, this spring is brimming with hope, more hope than usual. I believe the reason for the heightened sense of hope is related to the pandemic the world has been dealing with for well over a year. In many ways, the pandemic has felt like winter. The COVID virus has blown its chilling breath across the land causing many of us to seek shelter and protection. And like the winds of winter, the virus has left death in its wake. As the spread of the virus is subsiding in Montana and across our nation it feels to me like spring is coming after a winter of well over a year. So as winter and the pandemic approach their eventual end, there is good cause for hope.
As spring progresses into summer, we will want to return to the feelings of hope that this season inspires. We will need this hope as we cope with the impacts the pandemic has wrought on our lives and the lives of those around us. We will need hope to cope with the loss, the grief and the uncertainty we feel. And we will need hope to find the path forward into the future—a future that the pandemic has left us feeling less certain and secure about. The future holds challenges we will be required to face, just as we face winter each time it arrives.
So as spring progresses and summer approaches I am thinking about and looking forward to the new life that will emerge. I am looking forward to the birth of new life with possibilities that my religious tradition and many other religious traditions have been speaking about for a very long time. As we emerge from the pandemic I look forward to the emergence of more love, more compassion and more acceptance of one another than we have known in the past. I look forward to the possibility of more joy as we find ways to come together, acknowledge and appreciate the values we hold in common, and celebrate the gift of life we have all been given. And I look forward to the possibility that, as the prophet Amos proclaimed, we will “let justice roll down like waters, and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream.” Spring offers hope. May we embrace that hope as we plant and nurture possibilities for a world renewed.
Rev. Duffy Peet is the minister of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Bozeman.