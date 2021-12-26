Marking the darkness of the winter solstice By Rabbi Sonja K. Pilz Religion columnist Dec 26, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The rabbis of late antiquity were afraid of the sun. Not literally, of course, but they were afraid of the power of the sun, its attraction, and its potential spiritual significance for the day-to-day lives of their contemporaries. Very actively, the rabbis tried to prevent any kind of potential sun worship. So we read, in Mishnah Sukkah 5:4, “Our fathers when they were in this place turned with their backs towards God’s temple and their faces towards the east and they worshipped the sun towards the east; but as for us, our eyes are turned toward God and God’s dwelling in Jerusalem.”—Our ancestors might have lived in fear and awe of the sun — we, however, only know fear and awe of God, our only God.To this day, Jews are careful to prevent sun worship. Astrologic phenomena like the solar eclipse are still interpreted as worrisome omens by some; we begin our days in the evening, when the sun has set already; and our months are lunar months, adding a 13th one every now and then to prevent the festivals from totally falling out of season. And yet, despite all these cautions, some strong connections to the sun and its paths and seasons remain, also for us. And it is now, at this darkest hour of the year, that those connections are most insightful—because they do speak of a deep sense of awe when it comes to the sun, its importance for our continued lives, and its majestic beauty.Judaism, too, divides the year into seasons according to the paths of the sun — however, the Jewish calendar knows up to six seasons: “seedtime, winter, cold, harvest, summer, and hot” (Babylonian Talmud, Bava M’tzia 106b). We, right now, at the end of “winter,” marked by winter festivals, but also by increasing darkness. The next season, rightfully, is called “cold” — in stark contrast to many other myths that date the beginning of spring at the moment of the winter solstice, the Talmudic calendar acknowledges that even though the length of the daylight will start to increase tomorrow, our bodies will still need to fight the bitter cold for another sixth of the year. It is dark, right now, and it will be cold. This moment in time is associated by our tradition with the story of Yiphtach’s daughter (Judges 11): a girl slaughtered by her father because he had sworn to sacrifice the first thing greeting him back home after returning from a victorious battle. It is a dark story in and of a dark time. The rabbis felt the darkness of this day; they marked the day with increased attention and rituals to prevent the world and its seasons from stopping on their paths.And so, we mark this day, too: A day when the astronomical connections between Earth and sun are slightly changing; a day when we begin a new season; a day when we come together, as humans, to look up to the dark sky and to pray, each in our own language and tradition, that the light may return. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Rabbi Sonja K. Pilz, PhD, is the rabbi of Congregation Beth Shalom in Bozeman. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sun Rabbi Worship Judaism Astronomy Cold Jewish Calendar Jew Recommended for you Latest Local Students, Sunday, December 26, 2021 1 hr ago COVID-19, housing, elections and more: The Bozeman area's top 10 stories of 2021 1 hr ago ‘Dark money’ prosecutor sues state in public records row 1 hr ago Matchups with South Dakota State illustrate strides Montana State has made in recent years 7 hrs ago