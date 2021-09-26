Maintaining a line of communication with God By Rev. Dr. Clark M. Sherman Religion columnist Sep 26, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save God is calling us.Do you remember the Verizon commercials where the guy walks around checking the strength of the signal on his cell phone? He keeps asking the question, “Can you hear me now?” Obviously, the point of the commercial is to emphasize how good the cell phone signal is.How good is your signal when it comes to listening to God? Do you have an open line of communication with God? If God was trying to get through to you, would he be able to do so? God wants to speak to us. God didn’t create the world just to walk away from it. God wants to be in relationship with us. God has always taken the initiative when reaching out to us. We just don’t always hear very well. Are you a good listener?Sometimes we don’t hear or listen very well. Sometimes we don’t hear from God because we have refused to listen or, at least, are slow to do so. You can’t expect to hear from God when you’re covering up your ears. God wants to speak to us, but sometimes we just don’t hear very well. We are blessed, in that God is patient with us. God is remarkably loving and patient. I find that sometimes I spend so much time talking, that I’m not able to truly listen. A Greek philosopher once made this common sense observation: we have two ears and one mouth so that we can listen twice as much as we speak. Common sense tells us that we should listen more than we speak — good advice for all of us, especially when listening to God.As, Christians, God has spoken to us through Jesus. The book of Hebrews says, “In the Old Testament God spoke through the prophets at many times and in various ways, but in these later days he has spoken to us through his Son.” When God sent Jesus, it was as if he said, “Can you hear me now?”Let us be mindful of the fact that God is still calling us – calling us to justice, equity, humanitarian and peace. God calls us to speak truth to power and to speak the truth in love. May we listen with faith and exhibit boldness in obeying his call.God is calling us. Listen. Can we hear God now? Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe The Rev. Dr. Clark M. Sherman is the pastor at St. James Episcopal Church in Bozeman. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags God Christianity Worship Ethics Cell Phone Signal Commercial Common Sense Verizon Recommended for you Latest Local People in business for Sept. 26, 2021 3 hrs ago Bozeman short applications for new citizen advisory boards 3 hrs ago Climate action progressing at Montana State University 3 hrs ago New kitchen store and culinary classroom opens in Bozeman 3 hrs ago