Today, many in our community will gather to celebrate the independence of our country. Members of my faith believe that the founders of this country did so with the aid of divine inspiration. This belief leads many of our members to a strong sense of patriotism.
In 1968, Gerald Ford, who was then a member of the House of Representatives said, “America now is stumbling through the darkness of hatred and divisiveness. Our values, our principles, and our determination to succeed as a free and democratic people will give us a torch to light the way. And we will survive and become the stronger—not only because of a patriotism that stands for love of country, but a patriotism that stands for love of people.”
It is that love of people that my faith teaches is so critical. We believe that an increase of love of all individuals will bring us closer to God, and will bind our community together.
It has been my experience that the best pathway to love and respect is through service with, and for others. In scripture, Jesus Christ consistently instructed his followers to extend themselves in service. In a 2008 conference of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Elder Carlos H. Amado explained, “Service teaches us to love and understand our fellowmen, and it helps us forget about our personal desires, eliminating selfishness, pride, and ingratitude. It teaches us to think of the needs of others, which allows us to develop the virtues that the Savior possesses.”
Last week, I was able to watch as the Gallatin Valley Interfaith Association presented an impressive amount of money to the HRDC for the development of tiny homes to be used by our community’s chronically homeless individuals. The excitement, unity and love felt at that event was significant. I imagine that those who joined together to provide this funding will continue to share a feeling of unity. As the tiny homes project progresses, more monetary donations, as well as volunteers will be needed to complete several of the homes. I look forward to the opportunity to serve this community in a very tangible way.
Our community has worked to better connect willing volunteers with individuals and organizations looking for assistance. Two online resources that I have found valuable as I’ve looked for ways to help in the community, are JustServe.org and VolunteerMT.org. These are two databases of local needs, searchable by many criteria.
It is my hope that this Independence Day we can each recommit to reaching out to each other in service and love, for the good of our country.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Rachel Allen is the Communication Director for the Bozeman, Montana Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.