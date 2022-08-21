In these days of social unrest, lingering pandemic, economic instability, war, and environmental chaos, it would be very easy to simple escape into a fantasy world of leisure or entertainment. This is not the only way to address the issues of the day. From the Catholic perspective, we are called by Christ to live in this world with faith, hope and love. We have been given the mission to build up the body of Christ (which we are) and both prepare and live the Kingdom of God which Christ announced. This sounds fine, but the implementation of these values in an ongoing task.
We have been given the work of Christ through our baptism into his life. So, we have been infused with the grace of God’s Holy Spirit which gives strength and courage to our lives. I am reminded of the Battle of Thermopylae in ancient Greece, where a band of 300 Spartans held the massive Persian army long enough to organize an army to defeat their invasion of Greece. While I am not saying we are in that position, it may seem the circumstances of the age feel overwhelming.
“Do not be afraid.” (to quote Jesus over and over). We have the strength of God and the vision of God to work for the coming of a Kingdom of Peace and Love. We have the blueprint for how to build that world. And we have to courage of Christ himself to enable us to preserver in the ways of truth and joy to achieve it. As the followers of Christ, we have duty to support and encourage one another in this long journey. This is not an easy task. It will require patience and forthrightness on our parts. Do not be discouraged that it will take time. Just continue to build the zeal and energy to live the message in your own life as an example to others. Keep the real goal in the for front of your mind and seek those who joyfully move forward in the values of Christ, and the ideals of our country.
We are overwhelmed with so much these days. But Christ conquered the world and those of us who are on fire with the Holy Spirit can and will "recreate the face of the earth.” We need to follow Jesus in compassion and love, in mercy and respect, in challenge and courage. We can recommit ourselves to the first principle of our country, “in order to form a more perfect union.”
Christ prayed at the Last Supper for the unity of His followers. We have not always lived up to that call, but with the grace of God we will rise to these new and dangerous events in our world to live with integrity, grace, courage, love, and hope so that God’s will is accomplished on this earth.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.