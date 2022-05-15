Recently, the Gallatin Valley Interfaith Association held the monthly panel to discuss the ways various faith traditions empower their clergy. This brings up the consideration of a clergy’s function. Why do we have someone “leading” us with a special office, tasks, clothing and empowerments?
In the Zen Buddhist tradition in the Americas, we have ordinations for practitioners who wish to deepen their commitment to their meditation and community practice. We receive Buddha’s robe and bowl, and receive the Buddhist precepts. This is less a bureaucratic process and more an expression of love for the practice, commitment to waking up and a confirmation of one’s relationship to their teacher.
The root of the word ordination is order. Ordination is to arrange, to put in order. It also has the meaning of divine decree. For Buddhists, this putting in order is, in some ways, a divine act. To let things be in order, to place value with the ordinary, is a way to respect and express the divine.
We are humans who have a divine decree and our various religious traditions seek to unite our humanity with our divinity so we may live an ordered, and thereby kind and compassionate life. This, I believe, is the natural order of life. That we cooperate, that we are a community. An “order” is “a body of persons living under a religious discipline.” Even if we do not join an order formally, we get down on our knees, we pray. And most religious orders have us do this together. A clergy person’s function, then, can be viewed as a commitment to take care of the order of their community, to lead in prayer, reflection and renewal.
Renunciation of worldly pleasures and conveniences has been part of ordination requirements for most clergy. I view this renunciation more as a process and effect of living an ordered life, rather than of sacrifice. Some sects of religion require vows of various kinds of abstinence. We sometimes impose this upon ourselves with the aim of a more spiritual, a more ordered existence. The salient point is that less, not more, of convenience, indulgence, identification, grasping and other human habits of resisting life, will bring peace and spiritual satisfaction. Less is more.
A clergy’s life can model this ordered, ordinary life, which manifests a freedom from mundane (read petty, selfish, insubstantial) through harmony with the ordinary (read the beauty, mystery and possible harmony of this life).
The natural order of life includes love, loss, fear, joy, intimacy, health, illness, separation and renewal. Accepting this truth promotes order. It takes practice to do so.
To answer a call to live a spiritual life as an ordained clergy is an intimate act, regardless of the hoops presented. Each of us is called to a life of order, we are ordained to bring love and peace to each day, each person, each act of our life.