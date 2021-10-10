Live Christ's simple lesson: Love God, love others By Ruth Baumgartner Religion columnist Oct 10, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I am surrounded by children! All day, everyday. Our own range in age from 21 to 5. And in the classroom where I work, I delight in enthusiastic preschoolers. As parents and teachers we repeat simple lessons, over and over again. “Wash your hands... be kind... indoor voices please... we don’t punch our friends.... we always do our best” etc. The fundamentals of life are simple to understand, yet potentially taxing to execute. Sometimes children really want to hit, bite or throw sand. And aren’t we all children?The Gospel of Matthew recounts an exchange when a Pharisee asked Jesus what was the greatest commandment? Let’s pause in the narrative. Who is asking Christ this seemingly benign question? Anciently the Pharisees compiled hundreds of rules and commandments from sacred writings. They made a great effort to catalog them, comply with them and enforce others to live by them. With precision. They believed that exact obedience to the smallest of these procedures would lead people to God. Now back to Matthew’s storyline.The savior of the world established without hesitation what our priorities should be in his succinct response: Love God. Love your neighbor Really? That’s it? Like our parenting and teaching through repetition God keeps it simple with the message often repeated. Maybe, because God knows our hearts? He knows how easy it is to put our desires, passions, possessions and prestige ahead of him and certainly ahead of others. He has made it so clear and so simple. Perhaps otherwise we simply wouldn’t love him or our neighbor. We would love ourselves first and foremost — over and over again.I am a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In our church the children ages 3-11 learn a song with these words:If you don’t walk as most people do, some people walk away from you, but I won’t.If you don’t talk as most people do, some people talk and laugh at you, but I won’t. I’ll walk with you, I’ll talk with you, that’s how I’ll show my love for you.Jesus walked away from none, He gave His love to everyone, so I will.Jesus blessed all he could see, then turned and said, “Come follow me,” and I will.I’ll walk with you, I’ll talk with you, that’s how I’ll show my love for you.If we truly desire to be his disciples, we need to personify this love in our daily walk. Like yeast in bread, it only takes a small amount of love to create results. And as yeast in bread causes the dough to rise, all within our loving influence are lifted.As the world around us crumbles into contention, chaos and hedonism the antidote to those illnesses lies in accepting and living what the gentle Christ taught over two millennia ago; let us live his simple lesson, love God and love others. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Ruth Baumgartner is the communications director for the Bozeman stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags God Jesus Christianity Worship Bible Pharisee Gospel Commandment Lesson Neighbor Recommended for you Latest Local Bozeman School District's paraprofessionals are a critical need among staff shortages 5 hrs ago With recreational cannabis sales approaching, Bozeman takes a look at where the businesses can exist 5 hrs ago Business briefs for Oct. 10, 2021 6 hrs ago People in business for Oct. 10, 2021 6 hrs ago