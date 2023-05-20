From the beginning, God has instructed his children to seek him. Often that seeking happens in places set aside from the hubbub of daily life. These holy places may include chapels, mosques, cathedrals, and temples, or even quiet, private places in nature or our own homes. Any place that stands “for a defense, and for a refuge” (Doctrine and Covenants 115:6) and allows a greater communion with God is a holy place.
A cursory reading of the word place evokes the idea of location, but couldn’t your holy place also be a condition or state of mind? A memory or an experience can be a holy place if it brings you closer to God. Your sacred encounters, your moments of miracle, your brushes with the divine are your own personal houses of holiness.
How might we cultivate more holy places in our lives? Creating those may have much more to do with our actions and intentions than with our specific geography. The Lord loves his children and desires to have a personal relationship with us. He has a plan — not just a broad plan for all of humanity — but a detailed and specific plan for you. He knows you personally and desires to help you. He desires your growth and joy. To that end, the more you seek to create space for him in your life, the more you will see him there. He prizes agency, thus he won’t circumvent yours. But he will be there when invited. Open your mouth in prayer, open your scriptures to hear his words, seek and expect miracles, and live the very best life you know how. That is ‘stand[ing] in holy places’ (Doctrine and Covenants 87:8).