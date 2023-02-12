Let the news come to you

Love is in the air! Valentine’s day’s is this week. While a bit early for us in the northern climes, it is still a time to remember that love is the greatest energy in the world and always connects us to the source of love, God. And while the holiday in modern times centers around romantic love, the day itself is the feast of St. Valentine, a martyr of the early Church.

A martyr is a witness to the Christian faith and belief in Jesus as our savior. Perhaps we might reflect on the power and courage that love brings to our hearts and lives. In our need for order and control, we tend to rely on the rules and by-laws and constitutions of our organizations. We pattern our lives on these externals and with good reason. They help keep order in our world. Without them, we would wander in social chaos. We are experiencing that phenomenon in our own day.

But the foundation of all law is the commitment we make to the principle of social order and care of one another. That comes from our belief in a good and Holy God who cares for us and gives us the vision to see past our own petty needs into a world of outward concern for others. The way we best build a peaceful world is by living with love for one another. Christ came to deliver us from our own selfishness and move un into a shared relationship with all people as we are all made in the image and likeness of God. (cf. Genesis).


