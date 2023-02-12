Love is in the air! Valentine’s day’s is this week. While a bit early for us in the northern climes, it is still a time to remember that love is the greatest energy in the world and always connects us to the source of love, God. And while the holiday in modern times centers around romantic love, the day itself is the feast of St. Valentine, a martyr of the early Church.
A martyr is a witness to the Christian faith and belief in Jesus as our savior. Perhaps we might reflect on the power and courage that love brings to our hearts and lives. In our need for order and control, we tend to rely on the rules and by-laws and constitutions of our organizations. We pattern our lives on these externals and with good reason. They help keep order in our world. Without them, we would wander in social chaos. We are experiencing that phenomenon in our own day.
But the foundation of all law is the commitment we make to the principle of social order and care of one another. That comes from our belief in a good and Holy God who cares for us and gives us the vision to see past our own petty needs into a world of outward concern for others. The way we best build a peaceful world is by living with love for one another. Christ came to deliver us from our own selfishness and move un into a shared relationship with all people as we are all made in the image and likeness of God. (cf. Genesis).
But that love is not a sweet, syrupy way of living. It is the tough and constant concern for those we are drawn to out of love. It is the vision of a peaceful way to live. It is an understanding of the larger picture of our lives in time and space. Love is the driving forth for good.
Christ empowers us though the Holy Spirit to “renew the face of the earth”. That is accomplished through the power of love. Love calls us to enter conversation with one another and find the best way to move forward in any situation. The God-given power of our intellect and the awesome power of loving concern for our world and all living things, will give us the power to solve our most difficult problems. The issue is whether we are willing to embrace and use that power. It is so much easier to use force, and coercion to get our way. Our Christian faith invites us to much more than that small vision. We are called to a large picture of the connectedness of our relationship with all the world. We are in relationship with ourselves, others, the world and in that way, we are connected to God.
May this Valentine’s Day be a day of reflection on what we could accomplish to lighten the burden of others, enlighten the darkness of fear and violence that plagues our land and the whole world, and see the goodness all around us every day.
