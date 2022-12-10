Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Here we find ourselves in the clutches of a “bleak mid-winter,” frigid temperatures, snow is falling, “snow on snow on snow,” and water does indeed stand like a stone. (Rossetti, Christina. “In the Bleak Midwinter.” 1872) Yet somehow, some way, we find friends and strangers alike with tightly bundled bodies, but smiles stretched wide with goodwill toward men, and arms and hearts open to the possibilities of the season.

Everywhere I turn someone is radiating light in small ways.

… a held door


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Lori Wilson is the director of communication for the Bozeman Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Tags

Recommended for you