Here we find ourselves in the clutches of a “bleak mid-winter,” frigid temperatures, snow is falling, “snow on snow on snow,” and water does indeed stand like a stone. (Rossetti, Christina. “In the Bleak Midwinter.” 1872) Yet somehow, some way, we find friends and strangers alike with tightly bundled bodies, but smiles stretched wide with goodwill toward men, and arms and hearts open to the possibilities of the season.
Everywhere I turn someone is radiating light in small ways.
… a held door
… a smile all the way to the eyes
… a “let me help you with that”
… a tear wiped
… a well-timed “I forgive you”
A million carefully crafted “I love yous” expressed in personal and meaningful ways that carry with them the promise of peace on earth and peace in hearts.
Each of these offerings is a manifestation of God’s pure love for His children. In the Christian tradition we regard Jesus Christ as the literal personification of God’s perfect and all-encompassing love for us, His children. He is the ‘light of the world’ (John 8:12). Christ’s perfect life, His example, His atoning sacrifice, and His triumphant resurrection all serve as beacons, beckoning us toward the lasting joy that is everlasting life. And while mortality can ding us up a bit, leaving us feeling dull, scratched, bruised, and beaten, something about the Christmas season and the special outpouring of love and light that accompanies it, helps to bind up our wounded hearts and polish and buff the scratches and dents.
The interesting thing about the restorative properties of Christlike love is that they are most effective when turned outward. Unlike an actual bruised and broken body, healing our own marred and mangled hearts seems to almost miraculously happen when we turn our energy and attention to the needs of others. The happiest and most resilient people are those who have learned to notice, seek out, and fulfill needs outside themselves.
Light heals. Light strengthens. In a physical sense, the body craves light. When exposed to the sun, our bodies make Vitamin D from cholesterol. The vitamin D helps the body absorb and retain calcium and phosphorus, which we need to build and maintain strong and healthy bones. Light is the catalyst that turns something potentially harmful into something that strengthens us. Light is the key.
In a spiritual sense, as we share love, we reflect light. As we serve in small ways, we allow The Light to infuse our souls with strength, better perspective, hope for the future, and a sure knowledge of God’s ultimate love and perfect plan for each of us, individually.
God is in the details.
Radiate his light this Christmas season. Radiate his love in all ways, large and small. Give a kind word. Be generous with time, talents, forgiveness, and understanding. No matter your faith tradition, “sing the song of redeeming love” (Alma 5:26) and like Ebenezer Scrooge, “honour Christmas in [your] heart, and try to keep it all the year” (Dickens, Charles. “A Christmas Carol” 1843).
