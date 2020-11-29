After a long election cycle, a continuing brutal pandemic, and winter on the way, where do we go from here? The Christian message is always a message of hope and joy mixed with a challenge to work toward a better future, learning from the past. Our preparation for the Christmas event reminds us that the Christ, our messiah, is now living in our midst. He calls us to do our best and support one another in the journey of life.
Pope Francis has spoken of the future this way: “Speak boldly and listen charitably.” (Synod on the Family) One thing the pandemic has brought into a bright light, is that we are a global community. Our awareness of the connection with all humanity can be a great lesson in restarting our universal compassion and solidarity with one another. Radical individualism and racism are two “viruses” that plague us today, threatening to weaken or even destroy the strength of our unity together. In Christian teachings we are constantly reminded that Christ unites us all in the ways of truth and justice. We don’t always listen to the call to nurture that unity, but the challenge is to pick up the torch again and move forward.
It is so easy to find reinforcement of our prejudices online in social media, that we must take a different approach for a new beginning. With the new year before us, let us dare to dream of the common good again and work toward reconciliation of our differences. Abraham Lincoln, in his first inaugural address states the challenge: “the mystic chords of memory…will yet swell the chorus of the Union, when again we are touched….by our better angels.”
So, what might some of those “better angels” be? I would start with listening. I am a man of many, many words. Too many, at times. There is such a tsunami of sound, word, opinion, and thoughts, that overwhelms us every day, that we cannot sort it out very well. Cut back on the amount of “noise” in your life. Listen to the silence. (Play Simon and Garfunkel’s “Sounds of Silence,” once a day…. early in the day.) Another angel might be the depth of reconciliation that is within. We are told by our Lord, that forgiveness is an integral part of who we are as Christians and as human beings. Avoid cynicism by preserving the memory of our shared humanity. Address our brokenness and build the future.
But don’t simply look to the future without learning from our past experiences. Father Johann Metz makes the point that Christianity preserves and carries “dangerous memories” of who we are, where we have come from, and what responsibilities we have for the present moment. We are created “good.” And in Genesis, we are even “very good.” Let us take that revelation from God and restore the sense of a shared humanity, so we will have somewhere to go in the future.
The pandemic has placed us in isolation from one another. That simply challenges us to reconnect in new ways. Listen, revel in the wondrous diversity of people and culture of our planet and country. Dream of the common good of justice for all. It is how we always prepare to “go from here.”
Father Leo Proxell is pastor of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in downtown Bozeman.
