It is a practice of many in this country to set intentions or make resolutions as one year ends and another begins. The intentions and resolutions that people set cover the spectrum of possibilities. Some common intentions and resolutions involve behaviors related to food, drinking and exercise.
As we begin this new year, with the coronavirus surging, I would suggest that we might want to consider setting intentions and resolutions based on moral and ethical guidance that is found in many of the world’s major religious traditions. That guidance is often referred to as the “Golden Rule.”
In the Abrahamic religious traditions of Judaism, Christianity and Islam, the essence of and foundation for the Golden Rule come from the Book of Leviticus in the Hebrew Bible. There it is written that God commands us to “Love your neighbor as yourself.” In Judaism, it is written in the Talmud that Hillel the Elder stated the Golden Rule this way, “What is hateful to you, do not do to your fellow man.” In Christianity, the Golden Rule is found in the Gospels of Matthew and Luke. “Do to others as you would have them do to you.” And in Islam the Golden Rule seems to be a combination of the two versions just mentioned. In Kitab al-Kafi, vol. 2, we find, “As you would have people do to you, do to them; and what you dislike to be done to you, don’t do to them.” This basic message is found in the Bahá’í faith, Buddhism, Confucianism, Hinduism, and Jainism, to name some of the better know religious traditions. It is also a key spiritual teaching of many Native American tribes, a teaching that includes not just other people but all creatures.
So if a person was to set an intention or make a resolution to strive to follow the Golden Rule this year, what behaviors might that include? As mentioned earlier, with the coronavirus surging it could include steps to prevent further spread of the virus. It could include significantly limiting one’s travels and contact with people not living in the same household. It could include wearing a mask, whether required or not, when in public or in close proximity to others outside of one’s household. And it could include getting vaccinated for the coronavirus as soon as reasonably possible.
These are some of the ways that any of us can make real our intention or resolution to follow the Golden Rule in the year that lies ahead. If enough of us adopt following the Golden Rule as one of our intentions and resolutions, we can insure the health, and save the lives, of people we don’t know and may never meet.
Our neighbor, you see, isn’t just the the person living nearby. Our neighbor is every person. It is my intention to have the Golden Rule, rule each day of the year ahead.
Rev. Duffy Peet is the minister of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Bozeman.