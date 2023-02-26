February is Black History Month. The concept of this celebration was the brainchild of Harvard-trained historian Carter Woodson and the prominent minister Jesse Moorland. In September 1915, 50 years after the 13th Amendment to U.S. Constitution abolished slavery, they founded the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History, to research and promote the achievements of Black Americans and other peoples of African descent. The organization known today as the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH) sponsored a weeklong long celebration titled “Negro History Week,” during the second week of February in 1926. This week was chosen because it coincided with the birthdays of President Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass, formerly an enslaved man who became a prominent activist, author, and public speaker. Since then, cities and college campuses across our nation celebrated this week every year until 1976, when President Gerald Ford declared February as Black History Month.
Civil right activist and congressman John Lewis said, “To build a better future, we have to acknowledge the past.” Four hundred years ago, in late August of 1619, a ship arrived at Point Comfort, near Jamestown in the British colony of Virginia, carrying around 30 slaves from the West African country of Angola. Many historians describe that event as our country’s “original sin.” The arrival of that ship inaugurated a barbaric culture that lasted for the next 250 years. Yes, we have made progress, but we still have a long way to go. We abolished slavery, the Naturalization Act of 1790 was amended in 1870 to allow citizenship to immigrants from African descent, we passed the Martin Luther King Jr. Day bill in 1983, we passed the Civil Rights Act of 1994, we elected a black president, two Catholic presidents, a female vice president who is also a person of color, and much more.
We cannot move forward in forging a better future for our nation if we do not acknowledge and admire the rich legacy and achievements of the people of color of our nation. Their contributions were and still are equally important for us in pursuit of the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. We must feel proud in celebrating this month and commemorate the great history and traditions of all Americans who fought passionately to uphold the values that we all hold dear to us. Our collective contributions were central in moving our nation forward and became a beacon of hope for all the nations of the world.