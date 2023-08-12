Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

We are currently in the first month of the Islamic calendar year, a month that comes right after the annual Hajj pilgrimage, where Muslims venerate Prophet Abraham and his family’s sacrifices for God’s sake. The Islamic calendar began 1445 years ago with the migration of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) from the city of Makkah to a city 300 miles north, Medina, in Saudi Arabia. When Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) migrated to Medina, it was still a non-Muslim majority city with a Muslim population of only about 75. Muslims also celebrate the 10th day of the first month of the Islamic calendar by fasting from dawn to dusk marking the occasion when Prophet Moses liberated the Israelites from Pharaoh and moved to Sinai Peninsula by parting the Red Sea.

The first question is why Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) migrated from his birthplace where the first house for the worship of God in the world (the black cubical Kaaba in the grand mosque of Makkah) was built by the patriarch of monotheism, Prophet Abraham? The primary answer is that divine guidance is not limited to a particular place or town. Rather, it can be at anyplace in the world, even when the migrants become a minority.

Before the migration, the city of Medina was divided by tribal lines. Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) successfully removed that and established the idea of a pluralistic society for all — a concept which was unheard of during that time. All the major tribes were invited by the Prophet (pbuh) to sign a covenant to ensure the interests of all. It was a very comprehensive covenant known as the Medina Accord — the first ever written constitution of the world. The accord established common citizenship for the people living in Medina regardless of their ethnic or religious background.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Dr. Amin is a professor of mechanical engineering at Montana State University and is the President of the Islamic Center of Bozeman.

Tags

Recommended for you