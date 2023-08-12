We are currently in the first month of the Islamic calendar year, a month that comes right after the annual Hajj pilgrimage, where Muslims venerate Prophet Abraham and his family’s sacrifices for God’s sake. The Islamic calendar began 1445 years ago with the migration of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) from the city of Makkah to a city 300 miles north, Medina, in Saudi Arabia. When Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) migrated to Medina, it was still a non-Muslim majority city with a Muslim population of only about 75. Muslims also celebrate the 10th day of the first month of the Islamic calendar by fasting from dawn to dusk marking the occasion when Prophet Moses liberated the Israelites from Pharaoh and moved to Sinai Peninsula by parting the Red Sea.
The first question is why Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) migrated from his birthplace where the first house for the worship of God in the world (the black cubical Kaaba in the grand mosque of Makkah) was built by the patriarch of monotheism, Prophet Abraham? The primary answer is that divine guidance is not limited to a particular place or town. Rather, it can be at anyplace in the world, even when the migrants become a minority.
Before the migration, the city of Medina was divided by tribal lines. Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) successfully removed that and established the idea of a pluralistic society for all — a concept which was unheard of during that time. All the major tribes were invited by the Prophet (pbuh) to sign a covenant to ensure the interests of all. It was a very comprehensive covenant known as the Medina Accord — the first ever written constitution of the world. The accord established common citizenship for the people living in Medina regardless of their ethnic or religious background.
The Medina Accord made the security of the people a top priority where all the signatories were required to participate in the defense of the city. The accord guaranteed that if anyone was killed while defending the city, the entire population would take care of the family of the fallen. Thus, the concept of the modern-day insurance was established. The accord ensured autonomy to each religious community and the freedom to practice their religion and traditions.
In addition, the right to dissent was given when four groups of the tribe Awas refused to sign the accord. The process of formulating the accord was lengthy while the tribes discussed the details of it and had the discourse on its salient features. Through this migration, Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) established the concept of democracy at the grassroots level.
These are some of the lessons that we learned from the historic beginning of the Islamic calendar 1445 years ago. God created us as the best of His creations, with equal dignity for everyone. He said, “O mankind, We created all of you from one man and one woman and We made you into tribes and nations so that you may know one another” [Quran 49:13].
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.