Learning uncomfortable truths can set us free Rev. Duffy Peet Aug 1, 2021

The Gospels of Matthew and Mark contain verses that would indicate Jesus held children in very high regard. In both gospels we find the following quote. "Let the children come to me, and do not stop them; for it is to such as these that the kingdom of heaven belongs." When I recently learned that the remains of hundreds of Indigenous children were found in unmarked graves on the grounds of former boarding schools in Canada, I thought of what Jesus said. I thought of what Jesus said because these Boarding schools were Christian, established and run by the Roman Catholic Church.Boarding schools for Native children were common in both Canada and the United States. From 1810 to 1917 the U.S. government funded such boarding schools in this country. And an array of Christian denominations were involved in setting up and/or running most of these schools. For example, on the Crow reservation the Montana Industrial School for Indians was established in 1886 by the American Unitarian Association, one branch of my Unitarian Universalist faith tradition. Federal funding for such boarding schools in the U.S. didn't end until 1972.Most of the Native children in these boarding schools did not attend willingly. Often their parents were coerced or threatened prior to agreeing to send their children far from family and home to these schools. Significant numbers of the Native children at these boarding schools endured neglect and/or abuse at the hands of those who were supposed to be caring for and teaching them. While as of yet there has been no discovery of large numbers of Native children's graves on the grounds of such boarding schools in this country, we know that children died while attending some of these schools. Of the 73 Shoshone and Arapaho students who were sent to boarding schools between 1881 and 1894, only 26 survived. We will likely learn much more in the not-too-distant future as the "Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative," recently announced by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, proceeds to investigate the impact of federal Indian boarding schools in this country. This investigation is long overdue. It is time that the truth be told about this nation's treatment of Native American children. And it is time that people of faith in this country learn about the role our faith traditions played in establishing and running many of these schools that did untold harm to so many Native children and their families.In the coming months we will learn more about what occurred at the boarding schools that were created to "teach" Native children. It will be important for those of us whose religious roots are in the Christian tradition to learn so we may know the truth. For as Jesus states in the Gospel of John, "If you continue in my word you are truly my disciples; and you will know the truth, and the truth will make you free." May the truth someday free us all.

Rev. Duffy Peet is the minister of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Bozeman.