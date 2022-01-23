This past Monday was a national holiday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Even though Rev. Dr. King was a minister in the American Baptist faith tradition, the holiday that honors him would most appropriately be considered to be a secular, not a religious holiday. While the holiday is secular, Rev. Dr. King demonstrated, through his life and work, the teachings, principles and values of the Christian faith tradition that he dedicated his life to.
In many of his writings, sermons and speeches Rev. Dr. King focused on love and justice. Love and justice were foundational principles and values both in his ministry and activist work. He didn’t derive these principles and values on his own. These principles and values came about as a result of his upbringing in the church. He found these principles and values in Bible verses that he could recite by heart. One of the verses that lifts up justice is found in the Book of Amos in the Hebrew Bible. Chapter 5, verse 24 of that book states, “But let justice roll down like waters, and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream.” The principle and value of love is found throughout both the Hebrew Bible and the New Testament. In the Gospel of John in the New Testament, Jesus, while speaking to his disciples, tells them, “I give you a new commandment, that you love one another. Just as I have loved you, you should also love one another.”
The religious principles of love and justice are as important and as needed today as they were when Rev. Dr. King was alive. Rev. Dr. King believed that living the principles and values of love and justice are essential. He was very familiar with what is stated in the later portion of Chapter 25 in the Gospel of Mathew. There we learn that we are expected to feed the hungry, give water to those who are thirsty, welcome the stranger, clothe the naked, care for the sick and visit those who are imprisoned throughout our lives. These were the kind of actions the Rev. Dr. King was imploring all of us to engage in regularly. He called us to love our neighbor as ourselves and to treat each and every person as a brother or sister.
One of the causes he sought to further through his efforts involved the ability to vote. He claimed that; “The vote is the most powerful instrument ever devised by human beings for breaking down injustice and destroying the terrible walls which imprison people because they are different from others.” His perspective on this matter is congruent with the Fifth Principle of Unitarian Universalism which lifts up “the use of the democratic process within our congregations and in society at large.” If we, as a people and a nation, believe in love and justice, we must assure the right to vote and ensure that all votes matter in determining who holds office. Anything less falls short on these religious values.