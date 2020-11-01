All religious groups encourage and/or instruct their members to engage in religious practices. Religious practices vary both within a religious tradition as well as from one religious tradition to another. There are a number of religious practices that are common across a range of religions. Some of these practices include prayer, meditation, fasting, pilgrimage, tithing and/or giving to those in need, and attending communal worship events, to name just a few.
In my faith tradition, the act of voting is a religious practice. Voting is one way that Unitarian Universalists strive to live out the Fifth or our Seven Principles. That principle affirms and promotes “the right of conscience and the use of the democratic process within our congregations and in society at large.”
Some people may have questions about how voting and the democratic method can be religious. Both are usually thought of as political processes, not as religious practices. When voting and the democratic method are considered from a more expansive perspective, however, one can begin to get an idea of how both can be part of one’s religious practice.
The idea of voting as a religious practice might be difficult to imagine for some so I offer the following. Because this country has a democratic form of government, by engaging in the democratic process and voting we have the ability to influence the lives of people throughout our community and state and even across our country. We, the people, through our participation in the democratic process, can have a significant impact on how the most vulnerable and needy among us live.
Many religious traditions, including Judaism, Christianity, Islam and Buddhism, teach that love should guide us in our decisions and in our actions. The living tradition of Unitarian Universalism draws from many sources including Jewish and Christian teachings which call us to respond to God’s love by loving our neighbors as ourselves.
When we, as Unitarian Universalists, engage in the democratic process and cast our votes, we need to ask ourselves whether we are doing so with love on our minds and in our hearts—love not just for those close to us but for all people in this country and beyond. And we need to ask ourselves if who or what we are voting for will carry forward the love that our religious tradition holds in such high regard.
Who and/or what we vote for can determine the extent to which ripples of love carry forward into the future. And it will determine whether, as a nation, we feed the hungry, take in the stranger, cloth the naked, care for the sick and visit those in prison.
So this year, I will be seeking to enhance the power of love in this country and in the world by casting my vote as a religious practice.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Rev. Duffy Peet is the minister of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Bozeman.