Preparing for Easter this year coincided with a trip to the State Capitol to stand with a group of people currently being oppressed through marginalization, dehumanization, and hate speech. While I tend to take an interfaith perspective of most questions of a spiritual nature, it was the time of Easter, and the stories about Jesus were deeply in my thinking. Islam was also in my mind, as Muslims deeply respect Jesus as a teacher and prophet. That day at the Capitol, I found myself asking, if Jesus were physically here in this moment, how would he be bringing us together and teaching us to breach our divide?
In the gospel of Matthew, there are many examples of Jesus standing with the marginalized, disenfranchised, exploited, disabled, poor, and otherwise disadvantaged. In the stories about Jesus, he called out the promotion of hate, oppressive policies, hypocrisy, classism, and gender biased discrimination. Jesus was a protester and did so in several ways: sometimes quietly, such as when educating the apostles and other close friends, and other times publicly with provocative, strong language.
Jesus was never of the side of those who victimized others or threatened the helpless. He never supported the idea that inequality was ordained by God. He touched and healed those considered unclean and at the edges of society. When the Canaanite woman asked Jesus to come and heal her child, he performed the healing despite their being a deep cultural and religious divide between the societies from which they came. He reached across the same divide when speaking with the Samaritan woman at the well and she became a dedicated disciple.
The stories of Jesus still teach us to refuse to condemn those different from us, to alleviate the suffering of others, and to be merciful. To speak against systems of oppression that benefit those in power by economically, socially, and politically exclude others. Jesus wants us to stand with victims/survivors of hate, not against them. Chapter 25 of the gospel of Matthew contains the verses to live by when Jesus explains “I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink, I was a stranger and you welcomed me, I was naked and you clothed me, I was sick and you took care of me, I was in prison and you visited me.” And what was done to the least reverberates for all of eternity. Let the Hebrew wisdom from the prophet Micah also shape our lives, “to do justice, and to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God.”
