We resume our journey of Buddha’s seven factors of awakening, in our endeavor to develop qualities of character that promote love and peace in our world.

When we look at the seven factors of mindfulness, investigation, energy, joy, tranquility, concentration and equanimity, most seem to have an attitude of spaciousness — like mindfulness or tranquility or joy. The factor for today is concentration — rather a pointed technique or grim effort compared to some other factors.

In Buddhist practice, concentration is highly prized as a way to train our minds and hearts. It is a vehicle for presence, for remembrance. This life gives many opportunities for joy and beauty, and it also is rife with conflict and disagreement, lack, endless entertainment and thus distraction. What are we running from when we scroll through our phones, watch multiple episodes of a show, shop, eat too much and rage against those who appear different from our comfort?


Karen DeCotis is a Buddhist priest in the Soto Zen tradition. She leads the Bozeman Zen Group and teaches at the Bozeman Dharma Center.

