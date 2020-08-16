This past week, in the scheduled readings for the Catholic Sunday Mass, we read Matthew 14:22-33 about St. Peter walking on the water with Jesus. Our first reaction to this reading is usually that Peter sank when he got frightened from the wind and the waves. I think it is instructive in these days of fear and anxiety about the COVID-19 pandemic, that we look a bit closer to that gospel passage and see what the Lord might be revealing to us in these difficult times.
First, we note that Peter did, in fact walk on the water. Asking the Lord for permission to do so, Peter said, “Lord, …command me to come to you.” Jesus called him and with courage and faith he stepped out of the boat. Only after he took his eyes off Jesus, and “saw how strong the wind was,” did he sink in the waters. Reminding us that we need to persevere in keeping our “eyes on the prize” (that is, Jesus himself), the gospel reinforces our belief that even when we fail, we can refocus and seek the Lord, again. Peter cries out, “Lord, save me.” Every time we forget the presence of the Lord or start to sink in the anxiety of these times, remember that Christ is there with his hand outstretched to us all the time.
We are in most turbulent times. The sea of life is stormy, but Christ conquers the chaos. Water is often a symbol of chaos in the Bible and God always calms and brings order to that chaos. This is from the very beginning of the scriptures in the Book of Genesis. In this time of trouble, let us remember that God cares for us in this storm. As he says, “Do not be afraid, it is I.”
The gospel seems to instruct us that we can react in two basic ways to a crisis. First, we can panic and cry out in fear. Most of the disciples do that very thing. Second, we can see the turmoil as a launching pad to get more involved in the life of Jesus. That is what Peter does. He steps out into the mystery of God’s love in the faith that holds him up. For us Christians, turmoil, trouble, and the storms of life are ways to deepen our connection with Christ and sail with him even on stormy seas.
So in these days of anxiety over COVID-19, the turmoil of the continuing struggle for justice for all citizens of our country, the fallout of unemployment and job loss, the journey to identify and purge biases and prejudice in our hearts, and just the hope for a calmer, brighter future can spur us on to enter more fully the life of Christ in compassion, care and love for one another. In our Christian belief, Christ waits with outstretched arms to welcome us to the calm sea of his life. On those calm seas, we can walk together in justice, peace and compassion.
Another thought. In the first reading of this past Sunday, we read the passage of Elijah going to Mount Horeb to witness the presence of the Lord (1 Kings 19). He did not find that presence in the wind, the fire or the earthquake, but in “a tiny whispering sound.” (1 Kings 19:12). Perhaps we could remember that God comes to us in the quiet and calm of our hearts, first. Find time to relax and place yourself in the holy and immediate presence of God through prayer and meditation. We can handle this crisis. But not without the power of God.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Father Leo Proxell is the pastor of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in downtown Bozeman.