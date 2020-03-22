One of the things Jesus says in the Gospels, the one phrase he says the most is: “Do not be afraid.” Certainly, more poignant now than ever, Christ’s words to us are a sign of strength and support and a reminder that God is always walking with us in the midst of any difficulty. These are words to live by, but it is not easy. Now that the COVID-19 virus is confirmed in Montana, we see the initial fear behavior. Supermarket shelves are empty, sanitizers are nonexistent and an atmosphere of tension begins to persist.
Now there is a difference between fear and caution, panic and prudence. We are always called to levels of prudence in our lives. This virtue “disposes us to discern in every circumstance our true good and to choose the right means to accomplish it.” (Catechism of the Catholic Church # #1806). That means it guides our judgement with prayerful reflection and bring to bear the Word of God in our decisions and behavior.
So, we are in a state of lockdown, being asked by health officials to stay indoors and only go out for essential purposes. The good here is the general safety of our communities and the nation. But it is not time for us to fearfully lock ourselves away. As Christians we are part of a huge community of believers. We are called by Christ to love one another and care for each other. This is a time to activate that love. Stay in touch with loved ones. Help those who may need groceries and essential items. Call (yes, use the old phone) to contact and visit with our older friends and keep your technology connects sharp. We are in this together, as we are in the journey to salvation. Another “good” in all this, then, is that we can reconnect and slow down with each other.
It is interesting that we are in the middle of the season of Lent, a time to reflect on our communities, our prayer life, and our firm belief that God walks with us in all travails. We have the opportunity to see this pandemic as a chance to sharpen our relational skills. Ever thought of writing a letter? (Wow! What a blast from the past.) You know, writing a letter takes time and effort! As a time for prudence it is likewise important to not abandon others out of fear. Fear need not control us. “Do not be afraid.” The one we believe in and trust has told us that. Believe it! And live it!
As Christians, we believe that prayer helps us to gather our strength and resources to walk together through any difficulty. Perhaps honoring Patrick of Ireland these days, we could pray:
Christ with me, Christ before me, Christ behind me, Christ in me, Christ beneath me, Christ above me, Christ on my right, Christ on my left, Christ when I sit down, Christ when I arise, Christin the heart of everyone who thinks of me, Christ in the mouth of everyone who speaks of me, Christ in every eye that see me, Christ in every ear that hears me. (Breastplate of St Patrick, excerpts)
Father Leo Proxell has been pastor of Holy Rosary Church since 2001.