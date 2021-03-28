Last week my colleague Rabbi Mark Kula wrote in this space about the observance of Passover in a time dominated by COVID-19. He quoted from the Passover script, the Haggadah, Each of us should see ourselves as having come forth from Egyptian bondage. These words remind us of both struggle and redemption, the story which gives meaning to centuries of history and inspires hope and courage, compassion and faith.
The Christian story arises from this Hebrew story. Struggle and redemption, oppression and liberation, are the themes of our faith’s foundational story of Christ’s crucifixion and resurrection. This week is our Holy Week, in which we retell Christ’s story just as our Jewish brothers and sisters retell the story of Passover. This year we experience the sadness of the pandemic alongside our neighbors of all faiths and no faith, and this year we yearn ever more deeply for the promise of new life celebrated at Easter.
How fitting it is that Passover and Holy Week coincide perfectly in 2021! For viruses make no distinction between followers of different faith traditions. We share infection and healing. We depend on others for daily needs. And we walk alongside one another in grief and in hope.
So this year, I propose some adaptations of the sentence from the Haggadah which Rabbi Kula has brought to our attention. Inspired by history, we can imagine a future in which today’s struggles are past tense. This is hopeful living, and hopeful living generates courage to make it so.
In 2021, each of us should see ourselves as having come forth from COVID-19 bondage. We can identify with those who have been ill, those dealing with ongoing disabilities, and those who have lost loved ones, even if we escaped direct suffering ourselves. We can join in caring for those who have experienced economic loss, educational loss, and mental health crises. In so doing, we will grow in compassion and become better human beings. We will contribute to the world’s redemption.
In 2021, each of us should see ourselves as having come forth from the bondage of racial oppression. Like COVID-19, this struggle is not yet over. It does not affect all people equally. But it does diminish us all, and we all have a part to play in understanding and standing up to the inherited “original sin” of our country. Imagine a future without racial oppression. Commit to working toward that future, to redeem the world.
In 2021, each of us should see ourselves as having come forth from the bondage of division. When we are alienated from our neighbors, whether by politics, religion, class, or culture, we are submitting to the bondage of division. We are more than the labels we assign to one another. We limit ourselves when we confine others to “other” status. We need each other to be free, together.
Hope and courage, compassion and faith. As we relive our faith stories this week, let us listen for how true they still are in God’s world. May their hope inspire the courage and compassion, nurtured by faith, which the world so desperately needs!
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
The Rev. Jody McDevitt is co-pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Bozeman