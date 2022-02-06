Some time ago, Fr. Greg Smith, of St. James Episcopal Church, shared a helpful and constructive way to live into I Cor. 13. He suggested using “I” instead of “Love”. In other words, “I am patient. I am kind. I do not envy. I do not boast. I am not proud,” and so on. You get the gist. Tonight before bed, read Paul’s words again, and substitute “I” for “Love”; then sleep on it.
Jesus too, speaks about love. “I give you a new commandment: love one another ... As I have loved you, so you also should love one another”.
There are different types of love but there is no confusion in these words of Jesus. When Jesus speaks about love it is always a special type of love, unselfish love, loving for the sake of another and not for yourself.
The New Testament writers picked up on this word and used it extensively to describe God’s self-sacrificing love for humanity. So the Word came to represent unconditional love, choosing to love another person regardless of your feelings... regardless of logic.
You could not have friendship love or romantic love for your enemy, but you could have “agape” love. You could choose to love your enemy unconditionally regardless of how they treated you.
The word Paul uses for love in 1 Corinthians 13 is “agape.” The gospels also use the word “agape” to describe this special type of love. Whenever Jesus uses the word “love” he only talks of agape, selfless, sacrificial love.
Agape is not a warm fuzzy love. It is a chosen love. Like Jesus forgiving the soldiers from the cross. His loving us, even though we are sinners. Agape is God’s love for us. It is a love with meat on it.
If you ask different people what they think love is, you will get a wide range of answers. The most enjoyable come from kids. Their responses are wonderful. Here are two examples.
A 4-year-old boy said this: “When someone loves you, the way they say your name is different. You just know that your name is safe in their mouth.”
Here’s one about a little girl whose next door neighbor was an elderly gentleman who had recently lost his wife. Upon seeing the man crying, the little girl went onto the old man’s porch, climbed onto his lap, and just sat there. When her mother asked what she had said to the neighbor, the little girl said, “Nothing, I just helped him cry.
Such innocence. Such warmth. Such goodness. Such love.
Jesus said, “I give you a new commandment: love one another... As I have loved you, so you also should love one another.” If you call yourself a Christian, Love is not an option. It’s who we are.