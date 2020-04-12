It will be an Easter unlike any we’ve ever experienced. There will be no sunrise service, no Easter breakfast at church, and no packed pews singing “Jesus Christ is Risen Today.” At my house, we’ll lead worship from our online studio. We were planning on having 10 for dinner; instead, there will be just two of us. Our family will gather remotely, and we’ll share love electronically.
On this, the holiest day of the Christian year, we are forgoing nearly all the traditions. Traditions are touchstones of years past and part of the legacy we pass on to younger generations. Without our traditions, we might wonder, what will be left of the holiday?
I believe there’s a gift available to us in this unusual season. It can be found in the stillness of these “shelter in place” days. The gift is the opportunity to return to the heart of the holiday and rediscover what’s most important.
Sometimes we imagine that the resurrection of Christ took place with trumpets blaring and troops of angels shouting “Alleluia!” because that’s the sensation we try to create in our churches. But the biblical story is much quieter. It takes place in a garden, not in a public square. It occurs as the Sabbath is ending and dawn is breaking. Only a handful of women are present as witnesses, and what they find is an empty tomb. Yet in that emptiness, they begin to see the power and goodness of God.
Right now, our streets are very quiet. Schools are not in session, restaurants, bars, and theaters are closed, and most retail businesses are shuttered. An unaware observer might conclude that the population of Bozeman has suddenly declined, except for joggers, bicyclists and dog-walkers.
But just as God was at work in the quiet pre-dawn hours to roll away the stone of Jesus’ tomb, to resurrect his two-days dead body, and to begin the transformation of fear into joy, God is at work in these still days. Health care workers are putting on their masks and gloves to heal those who are sick. Those who produce, transport, and stock food labor to feed those who are hungry. Community workers are ensuring that we all have water, heat, and light. Neighbors are being kind to neighbors. The sun is rising every morning, the birds are noisy and busy, and greenery is emerging from the ground. Indeed, the quiet of these days can help us notice that God is very much present, instilling hope when we least expect it.
What’s left when we celebrate Easter stripped of traditions is its message of hope, that goodness is stronger than evil and life is more powerful than death. What remains when a pandemic takes away our usual gatherings of people is renewed appreciation for the human relationships which sustain us. What emerges from the stillness of these days is recognition of the strength of God’s love underlying all of creation, loving us no matter what.
So I wish for you, gentle readers, an Easter quiet enough to hear the resurrected Christ’s words, “Peace be with you.” And I encourage you to share that peace with our troubled, yet still beloved, world.
The Rev. Jody McDevitt is co-pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Bozeman.