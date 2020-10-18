Shalom, Bozeman.
Legend has it that Franz Kafka once met a girl who was crying in the park. Upon learning that she was weeping for a lost doll, he promised her a letter from the doll. They met in the park weekly after that, with Kafka bringing her a letter each time, recounting the doll’s worldly travels. On the last visit, Kafka brought the girl a new doll. “That isn’t my doll,” the girl protested. Kafka explained that the doll had changed from its many experiences. The girl smiled and embraced the doll.
The final installment of our month-long succession of Jewish Holy Days was the recent Simchat Torah, a celebration of the Five Books of Moses. On Simchat Torah, we conclude the book of Deuteronomy and—within the same breath—immediately start the reading of Genesis. The end merges with the beginning and the beginning becomes woven into the cycle. In other words, there is no end and no beginning, akin to God.
Simchat Torah kicks off a new year in the cycle, in which we embrace our core Jewish practice of reading the Torah in 54 designated weekly portions over the course of one year. Yesterday’s assigned biblical narrative was the story of creation, culminating with Adam and Eve residing in the Garden of Eden. This coming week’s portion dovetails with all our recent precipitation: the story of Noah and the Ark.
Why repeat this weekly ritual of Torah portions, returning to the same passages at the same time each year?
In the Kafka legend, the weekly stories linked the lost doll to the new doll, bridging the girl’s understanding of herself, her loss, and her future.
The stories in the Torah remain the same every year. But like the girl and her doll, we change, reinterpret, listen differently, and see new perspectives. As the seasons shift and the years unfold, we yearn to revisit the timeless lore and guidance woven through the Torah.
Just as the girl leaves the Kafka story with a new doll, the protagonists of the creation and Noah stories are changed by their experiences. Adam and Eve leave Eden with a new responsibility to tend to nature and each other. Noah may have thought his biggest challenge would be to construct an ark and save the world’s creatures, but even greater obstacles arise when he struggles to return to the world as the waters begin to subside.
How will we emerge from this pandemic? How will our world appear to us after the presidential election? Once we are on the other side of these massive questions, we may develop a new outlook, a fresh perspective, a new urgency of doing tikkun olam, of healing the world. The Torah is here to light the way, providing us with familiar weekly stories to help us cope with the unfamiliar, to help us accept our new doll. The end weaves together with the beginning in a single breath.
Rabbi Mark H. Kula serves at Congregation Beth Shalom in Bozeman.