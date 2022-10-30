As with so many other holidays, Halloween is taken from a religious Holy Day and secularized. The event in question is the vigil of All Saints Day (Nov. 1). This is the day of remembrance for all the saints and holy ones we revere in our tradition as worth of imitation. The saints are examples to follow in living the blessed life in our world. It is how various people lived the message of Jesus in their time and place. The church venerates them as examples for us to encourage our faithful practice of discipleship. As a custom, the day before All Saints Day was designated the eve of All Hallows (all holiness) and was to be a day of fun and dressing up as our favorite saint. With a little linguistic stretching, All Hollows Eve turns into Halloween.
In an effort to recapture our imagination, might I suggest we reexamine this tradition. I am not suggesting we roam the neighborhood dressed as our favorite saint. But I would invite all to rethink what it means to imitate someone you admire and respect. Perhaps “to put on” the ideas and virtues of that person and live in their shoes for a time is the idea. If we admire someone, we usually know them enough to grasp their inner motivations. Saint Paul admonishes us to “put on the Lord Jesus Christ,” (Rom 13/14). If we cloth ourselves in the Lord, we act with Him in everything. That is the symbolism of the Baptismal gown our little ones are given when they are initiated into the life of Christ.
So how can we “live in Christ Jesus the Lord?” (Col2/6). Paul again challenges us to live in peace and harmony with one another. To put on those virtues is not like the candy and sugar we give out for Halloween. Rather, harmony is a sense of unity with one another for the great vision of a peaceful exchange of nurturing and nourishing one another to grow in strength and wisdom, so that our lives with be a source of encouragement to move forward in knowing and loving God, serving him in our care for others. Perhaps our going around from house to house (do kids even do that anymore?), we might recall our need to ask for help from others so we interact with compassion as well. As we do all this in a spirit of fun, recall the joy of knowing Christ and knowing his love for us…; the greatest joy we can experience.
Halloween can be a time to remember: remember the love of God, remember our challenge to love one another, remember the joy we can experience in all this, and journey together in the world to find that love at every door. That is the room to holiness. Happy All Hallows.
