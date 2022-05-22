”Fear not, for I am with you. Do not be dismayed. I am your God. I will strengthen you; I will help you; I will uphold you with my victorious right hand.” Isaiah 41:10 The Living Bible
Better, thank you. As new life is finally springing from our winter-weary earth, so recovery is finally coming to my aging body.
On the first good Sunday afternoon we’d had in months, we drove out to Headwaters State Park. My cane and I hobbled across the parking lot to a bench where I could soak in the river and the sunshine. Later in the evening, we sat outside and watched the lunar eclipse unfold. Simple things, but I couldn’t have done them months ago, even if the weather had cooperated.
I’m not completely cured, mind you. I need more physical therapy to recover strength and balance. But I’ve dropped a significant amount of weight. My legs work better; my skin is less likely to split open. My heart seems happier …and so am I.
I don’t know what the future holds (none of us does) but the present is better. I’ll take it and be grateful.
I wish I could say that, during the long weary winter, my faith didn’t waver, that I stood strong and believed all would be well. But I can’t. I’ll confess I don’t do patience well and I do trust even worse. As the days stretched into weeks and the weeks into months, I found it hard to maintain a positive attitude.
But that didn’t bother God.
He kept showing up, in small ways and big. Daily. Helping me find shoes to slip on over my swollen, wrapped feet. A device to help me climb stairs when my knees wouldn’t bend enough. Friends who popped over with dinner when I had no energy to cook or desire to eat. He was faithful when I could hardly move out of bed and my prayers were as flat and tasteless as yesterday’s pancakes. He was true to His promises when I wasn’t.
Note God is the actor here. It is he who is with us, no matter where we are. It is he who will strengthen, help, uphold us when we can do nothing. His love for us does not depend on our performance.
God knows us completely and loves us the same way. He cannot love us more than He loves us right now.
How do we know that?
Just lift our eyes and look at the Cross.
FATHER GOD: Thank you for the healing you’ve given me, even though I didn’t deserve it. Help me to extend your love and mercy to those I encounter in the world. Amen.
