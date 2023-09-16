God is our Refuge and Strength… A very present and well-proved help in trouble. Therefore we will not fear, though the earth should change and though the mountains be shaken into the midst of the seas, though its waters roar and foam, though the mountains tremble at its swelling and tumult.
— Psalm 46:1-3 Amplified
I set my coffee cup aside this morning and started to close my prayer journal, thinking I was ready for the day, when I glanced at the calendar.
September 11. Oh, my. How could I have forgotten?
Everyone over the age of 30 has a 9/11 story: where they were and what they were doing when they heard the News. Some stories are pretty dramatic — like the two fighter pilots I just heard about who were ready to take down United Flight 93 over Pennsylvania with their unarmed planes… and their own lives. Others involved ordinary decisions, like the people who took a few extra minutes before leaving for work on that golden September morning and found their lives had been saved. Or a cousin of ours whose meeting at the World Trade Center was cancelled at the last minute.
Twenty-two years. Long enough for the grandson who was just a baby to grow to full manhood. For him to be joined by two siblings, the youngest of whom graduated from high school this spring. For the friend I tried to hike with that day to have joined my ever-lengthening list of folks on the Other Side.
But not long enough to forget how the foundations of my world rocked underneath me as I watched the proud towers of my native city explode into ruin, as I realized most of the people who died that day were people like me — innocently going about their business on an ordinary Tuesday, only to find themselves caught up in a nightmare with no waking.
The pictures still make me shudder and bring tears to my eyes.
Our Enemy has not forgotten, either. He did his worst that day; he’s still doing it. The world can change, the mountains can shake in the midst of the sea, the nations can and will rage against each other and God Himself, wars breaking out left and right, says the Psalmist, but our God is still “our refuge, our strength, a very present help in trouble.” No matter what the horror or chaos, He does not change.
On that basis and that basis alone can we “be still and know (He) is God.” (vs. 10)
FATHER GOD: We needed You on 9/11; we need You now. Help us to know we can lean on and trust in You, no matter what. Amen.
