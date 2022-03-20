My upbringing was outrageously Americana; raised in the playground of the Rocky Mountains, my parents loved each other and their children. But none of us is an exception to the vicissitudes of life. Having a vast extended family, I was perfectly poised for observational learning. The list includes; depression, anxiety, abuse in all forms-physical, emotional, drug and alcohol, bi-polar disorder, pornography, infidelity, divorce, a ponzi scheme, federal imprisonment, sibling rivalry, untimely death, heart attacks, strokes, single parenthood and Alzheimers.
I am not unusual. Life is full of ups, downs and complexities. The question isn’t, “Will challenges come into my life?” Rather, “How do I respond when challenges come?” Do I choose love or hate? Light or darkness? Faith or Godlessness?
Our daughter Ella is serving far from home as a missionary for our church, for 18 months. A blessing of that, is to forget yourself as you focus on others through Christ-centered service. Those Ella serves are now her dear friends, oh how she loves them! An excerpt from a letter home read:
“The people here are humble, kind, and prioritize their relationship with God. It is interesting to see different perspectives; from those who have everything they could want, to those who have nothing to hold onto but hope. Many have been through the most brutal things, I can’t even begin to imagine... Their life stories often bring me to tears. Some wonder where God has been? Why hasn’t He stopped these things from happening? Why would he leave them alone in the mess? Valid questions. But a few of our friends see the “bad things,” as sacred opportunities to come closer to God, not to push Him away...”
Ella’s right, those questions are valid. But we sent her far away, confident of learning and growth with God, and I imagine our Heavenly Father did the same. He sent us far from him to serve, love, learn and grow. I know God aches with and weeps for us. Moreover I know, when we trust in him, he will make something beautiful from the ashes we create.
An anonymous inmate of a WWII prison camp in Cologne wrote a poem which reads in part,
“I believe in the sun, even when it is not shining
And I believe in love, even when there’s no one there.
And I believe in God, even when he is silent.
...But sometimes in this suffering and hopeless despair
My heart cries for shelter, to know someone’s there
But a voice rises within me, saying hold on
my child, I’ll give you strength, I’ll give you hope. Just stay a little while.
I believe in the sun even when it is not shining
And I believe in love, even when there’s no one there
But I believe in God, even when he is silent
...May there someday be sunshine
May there someday be happiness
May there someday be love
May there someday be peace….”
The inmate in the prison camp knew it, I know it and our daughter is learning this infinite truth: God is good, all of the time. He is good, even when life isn’t.