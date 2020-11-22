Shalom, Bozeman.
This Thanksgiving, COVID-19 reminds us incessantly of what we don’t have at our tables: large groups, extended family, travel, and freedom from worry about the pandemic and its attendant stress factors, including financial instability and future unknowns.
However, we can harvest the power of giving thanks with greater fierceness, love and sincerity than ever before. After all, we still have much for which to be grateful. We are blessed in our country with abundance, ingenuity and goodness. We must be attuned to our good deeds and God’s beneficence on Thanksgiving.
In Montana, I am grateful for the consistent opportunity to learn about indigenous perspectives, culture and legacy. The New York Times article, “The Thanksgiving Myth Gets a Deeper Look This Year” (Nov. 17, 2020), highlights the voices of Native American Montanans who bemoan the arrival of the Pilgrims and European settlers and view Thanksgiving Day as a memorial for the loss of indigenous life and culture.
On Fort Peck Indian Reservation in Eastern Montana, Thanksgiving is viewed as “kind of like Columbus Day for Native people.” Many Native Americans call this day “Takesgiving Day,” more accurately reflecting what transpired 400 years ago. We are in a time of reckoning past behaviors and current sensibilities in terms of diversity, equity, and inclusion. We cannot undo or redo the past. However, we can confront past wrongs directly. We can do better as we move forward. Reconciliation and rejuvenation of perspective are things for which we can be thankful.
The year 2020 marks the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower voyage. We must acknowledge the damage caused by colonization. Judaism welcomes celebration and expressions of gratitude for success, but it also demands us to be ever mindful of sacrifices along the way. When we celebrate liberation from ancient Egyptian slavery on the Passover holiday, we drink a less than full cup to assure we are aware that the Egyptians suffered during the Exodus. As Americans, grateful for this land and its bounty, we must also be mindful of the hurt inflicted upon the long-seated indigenous populations.
Thanksgiving this year is different on many levels. Even though we grieve for multiple reasons, Judaism commands that we be grateful for our blessings. Judaism, based on a system of Mitzvot (good deeds), actually mandates that we give thanks. From that perspective, I highly encourage you to “find your grateful.” Once you start detailing all for which you are thankful, you will see, as I do, that the list is endless. On this Thanksgiving, I pray we make gratitude integral to our lives and be eternally grateful.
Todah V’shalom. Thank you and peace!
Rabbi Mark H. Kula is with Congregation Beth Shalom in Bozeman.